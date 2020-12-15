Some teams to bypass bowls, but Wake Forest won't: 'Why not finish strong as bowl champions?'

Brandon Chapman, a fifth-year tight end, fielded an obvious question about why Wake Forest’s football team is intent on playing in a bowl game.
“Coach (Dave) Clawson wants guys that love football,” Chapman said. “It’s very clear when the guys get here who loves football because those are the ones who end up playing. They are the ones that stick it out and want to finish a season like 2020.”
The Deacons (4-4) will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Truist Field against Florida State. But they will also likely play in a bowl game, while four ACC schools – Boston College, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Pittsburgh – have opted out of competing in the postseason.
Despite players not being able to go home since July, few have opted out or transferred and most of the Deacons are sticking around to finish what they started.
“I’ve been a part of four straight bowl games (a school record) since I got here in 2016, and I know how important that is to keep going to bowl games,” Chapman said. “We’ve gotten this far in a season like this, so why not finish strong as bowl champions?”
What that means for the players is more time in single hotel rooms through the bowl game. Players can see each other at practices but otherwise are staying apart from each other because of the strict COVID-19 protocols. They moved off campus a few days ago, after exams last week brought the fall semester to an end.
What’s made this season even longer are all the scheduling changes. Since the Deacons started the season Sept. 12 against Clemson, they have had six weekends off during the last 14 weeks.
Clawson has reiterated weekly that he would leave playing in a bowl game up to his players. And the Deacons' consensus is to keep playing.
The other sacrifices once the bowl destination is announced Sunday include not being able to go home for Christmas. They will stay in Winston-Salem until the bowl game, which would likely be in Charlotte; Annapolis, Md.; Tampa, Fla.; or Jacksonville, Fla.
While Chapman is undecided whether he will play another season, with the NCAA having granted an extra season of eligibility for players, safety Keegan Good will move on after having been part of the four bowl games during his five seasons.
Good agreed with Chapman that the culture Clawson and his staff have created is about chasing a bowl berth every season, even this one. Consistency is a big catch phrase with the Deacons and they would add to their school record by going to another bowl game.
“Coach Clawson recruits guys that are competitive and love football,” Good said. “That’s part of the culture at Wake and anytime there’s a chance to play a game, we want to take it. If there’s a game to played, we want to play in it.”
Good has five rings at Wake Forest: One for each of the bowl games and another from a Big Four championship last season, when the Deacons beat North Carolina, N.C. State and Duke. He wants one more.
“I’ve got the Pinstripe Bowl ring with me, but the others are back home,” Good said.
Good also said a bowl game would be a proper reward for getting through this season.
“Going through COVID, not being able to play games, not being able to hang out as much together, and just the weirdness of 2020, it would be a great way to end the season,” Good said.
Kicker Nick Sciba agrees, but he's not looking too far ahead.
“Everyone wants to finish out the season, but everyone is focused on playing Florida State first,” Sciba said. “We obviously want to beat Florida State and go onto a bowl game and finish with a winning record. That’s what everyone wants, and I think the team morale is getting higher and higher.”
Sciba said that the previous four bowl seasons have stamped the Deacons as a consistent program.
“We want to keep getting better and better each season,” he said. “It comes from the coaching staff, and it starts with recruiting and they don’t just recruit good football players, they recruit good people.”
