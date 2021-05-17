State's Ian Shanklin, Duke's Sara Platek look ahead to NCAA track and field competition

The national championship meet will be June 9-12 at the renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Duke's women's team championship, coupled with an ACC title from its softball team on the same day, gives the university ACC supremacy in team championships for 2020-21. Duke has won six, with only baseball remaining to be determind.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

