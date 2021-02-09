Syracuse beats N.C. State, 77-68

A recap of Syracuse's 77-68 basketball victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh:
Why the Wolfpack lost
State turned the ball over 20 times, and Syracuse's Alan Griffin and Buddy Boeheim combined to make seven three-point shots as the Orange beat the Wolfpack for the second time in 10 days.
What it means
Syracuse, which had been 1-5 on the road before Tuesday, earns a Quadrant 2 win for NCAA Tournament resume, according to Syracuse.com's Mike Waters. The Orange went into the game with an NCAA NET ranking of 55 and no Quad 1 wins. State entered with a No. 80 NET ranking and, without injured Devon Daniels, its NCAA hopes appear very slim.
Stars
Syracuse
Alan Griffin: 22 points (4-for-7 3FG), four rebounds, three steals.
Buddy Boeheim: 16 points (3-for-5 3FG).
Quincy Guerrier: 14 points, seven rebounds.
State
Thomas Allen: 17 points.
DJ Funderburk: 14 points, six rebounds.