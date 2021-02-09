 Skip to main content
Syracuse beats N.C. State, 77-68
N.C. State's D.J. Funderburk, right, is called for a foul after running into Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj.

 Ethan Hyman, (Raleigh) News & Observer via ACC Media Portal

A recap of Syracuse's 77-68 basketball victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh:

Why the Wolfpack lost

State turned the ball over 20 times, and Syracuse's Alan Griffin and Buddy Boeheim combined to make seven three-point shots as the Orange beat the Wolfpack for the second time in 10 days.

What it means

Syracuse, which had been 1-5 on the road before Tuesday, earns a Quadrant 2 win for NCAA Tournament resume, according to Syracuse.com's Mike Waters. The Orange went into the game with an NCAA NET ranking of 55 and no Quad 1 wins. State entered with a No. 80 NET ranking and, without injured Devon Daniels, its NCAA hopes appear very slim.

Stars

Syracuse

Alan Griffin: 22 points (4-for-7 3FG), four rebounds, three steals.

Buddy Boeheim: 16 points (3-for-5 3FG).

Quincy Guerrier: 14 points, seven rebounds.

State

Thomas Allen: 17 points.

DJ Funderburk: 14 points, six rebounds.

Jericole Hellems: 11 points.

Records

Syracuse: 5-5, 11-6.

State: 4-7, 8-8.

Up next

Syracuse: Boston College, 2 p.m. Saturday (ACC).

State: Duke, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).

