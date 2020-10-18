Tar Heels tumble in polls after loss

On the plus side

Carolina has accumulated more than 400 yards of total offense in each of the last 12 games. ... Sophomore QB Sam Howell, with 374 yards passing (283 after halftime), has 4,782 yards in his career. He surpassed Jason Stanicek for seventh and Mitch Trubisky for sixth in career passing yards.

What they're saying

“With their play and our response we dug ourselves in a huge hole at halftime. I thought we would come back and settle down and win the game the second half. We had our opportunities. We turned the momentum." – Mack Brown, North Carolina coach.

And here comes trouble

Carolina will host N.C. State at noon Saturday (ESPN). State (4-1) has won three straight games and is ranked No. 23 by the AP and No. 22 by the coaches.

