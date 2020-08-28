North Carolina will forge ahead with fall sports, but no fans will be allowed at Tar Heels home games at least through the end of September because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletics director Bubba Cunningham announced the move in a letter to season-ticket holders, donors and fans this morning.
The attendance restrictions apply to all Carolina fall sports — football, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country — and tailgating will also not be allowed on campus.
"(UNC) will continue to work with medical experts and the university to evaluate safety conditions," Cunningham wrote, "with the hope that we can increase capacity in October."
So far, the no-fans restrictions mean an empty Kenan Stadium for two football games: the Heels' home opener against Syracuse on Sept. 12, and Carolina's lone non-conference game against UNC-Charlotte on Sept. 19.
Carolina has four other home games on its schedule, two in October (Virginia Tech and N.C. State) and two in November (Wake Forest and Notre Dame).
"To those of you who were able to donate the price of football season tickets back to the department: thank you," Cunningham wrote. "To those who rolled your tickets over to 2021: we look forward to seeing you. And to those who we refunded, we hope we will see you in Kenan Stadium in the future.
"We know this is disappointing to you — our fans, donors, and supporters — and our venues will not be the same without you there. ... This decision, however, was the only way we could move forward with competition."
