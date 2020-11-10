Three questions with Duke's Wendell Moore

On the returning players

"Game-wise, I can say for Jordan (Goldwire), he’s also a lot more confident. He’s shooting the three a lot better, he’s getting in the lane a lot, and he’s just making everybody else around him better. He’s the ultimate competitor and he’s ultimately one of our best guys to play with because all he wants to do is win.

"I could say the same thing for Joey (Baker) and Matt (Hurt). Joey is obviously one of the best shooters we have on the team, but now he has the opportunity more to put in a balance, make plays for others and he’s doing a great job at that. Matt Hurt – I’m sure you guys have all heard – he put on 20-30 pounds of weight when he was back home, and I think it’s helped him a lot. He’s a lot stronger, he’s able to defend bigger guys a lot better which gives us the opportunity to play him at the five (center) and give us more mismatches. We can take advantage of that on the offensive end because he’s obviously one of the best offensive players we have.