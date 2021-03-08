UNC announces $3 million gift from Roy and Wanda Williams

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina baskeball coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, have donated $3 million to the university, their largest one-time gift, to support scholarships for athletes, Carolina Covenant Scholars and Chancellor's Science Scholars.

The Williamses generally have preferred to keep their philanthropic endeavors quiet, a news release from the athletics department states.

“The whole world is in a tough situation right now — financially, health wise, everything you can think about," Williams said in a statement. "And we are in a position to be able to do something about it. It just seemed like it was the right idea at the right time. We hope others might be encouraged to do some things as well.”

Of their $3 million gift, the Williamses dedicated $1.5 million to the Carolina Covenant, which provides eligible low-income scholars a debt-free path to graduation through a combination of scholarships, grants and work-study; $1 million to Carolina's athletics department to endow a scholarship in men’s basketball; and $500,000 to the Chancellor’s Science Scholars program, which offers academic scholarships to encourage students to explore interests in science, technology, engineering and math, strengthening the STEM workforce through diversity.