UNC gets defensive when it needs to in comeback win

CHAPEL HILL — A football game in which North Carolina set a school record with 742 yards of offense ultimately came down to defense for the Tar Heels.
UNC held Wake Forest without a point on five straight possessions in the second half to rally from a 21-point deficit in its 59-53 victory over Wake Forest in an ACC shootout at Kenan Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell finished with a school-record 550 yards passing and threw for six touchdowns, but UNC (6-2 ACC, 6-2 overall) trailed 45-24 with 6:56 to play in the third quarter. That’s when the Tar Heels’ defense locked in and the second-half adjustments they made started to pay dividends.
“The biggest difference defensively between the first half and the second half was third down,” coach Mack Brown said. “We could not get off the field on third downs in the first half.”
Wake Forest (3-3, 4-3) scored on five of eight possessions, and one of those eight started at the Deacons’ 1-yard line in the final minute after an interception. Wake was playing well, particularly in the run game, but many of UNC’s wounds were self-inflicted.
“We had a little bit of trouble with the bunch routes they were doing, bunch formations, so we switched that up a little bit,” said senior cornerback Patrice Rene. “They were trying to crack us in the boundary to get the corner to go in and then pin the safety and get outside. There were a lot of adjustments that we did.”
For the game, the Tar Heels gave up 606 yards, including 429 through the air, and they didn’t force a turnover. The biggest problem the Tar Heels had was “we weren’t fundamentally sound with our technique some in the first half,” Brown said. “That’s why they were bouncing out the back side, that’s why we had some creases inside. All that got corrected at halftime.”
It was a familiar scenario for a team that has trailed by at least 21 points in three of its last five games, losing to Florida State 31-28 and Virginia 44-41 on the road.
“It is not part of our game plan,” Brown said of the deficits, “I can promise you that. … We’ve actually showed them the progression of the Florida State game and the plays that got us behind. We showed them the Virginia game, the things that we gave up that didn’t give us a chance to win.”
Those chances appeared to be vanishing when Wake went up by 21 points with less than seven minutes to play in the third quarter.
“The guys on the sideline knew it was time and we couldn’t let them score anymore,” said linebacker Chazz Surratt, who finished with 14 tackles and a sack that gave the ball back to UNC at the Wake 15-yard line in the fourth quarter. “We needed to get stops. Everybody knew what time it was.”
It was time to do something the Tar Heels have had trouble doing in Brown’s second tenure as head coach: complete a comeback and win.
“For a year and more than a half here we’ve come back and not won and come back and not won,” Brown said. “This is a huge step forward for us and shows we can play a game where we didn’t play well on defense in the first half, made some adjustments and came out in the second half and played much better...”
Now the Heels have 12 days off before facing Notre Dame at Kenan on Nov. 27. That’s a game UNC must win to stay in the race for a spot in the ACC championship game.
“We took a huge step forward today because we didn’t come close,” Brown said. “We didn’t lose and talk about within five or within seven or within three. We actually won.”
