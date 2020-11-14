UNC gets defensive when it needs to in comeback win

For the game, the Tar Heels gave up 606 yards, including 429 through the air, and they didn’t force a turnover. The biggest problem the Tar Heels had was “we weren’t fundamentally sound with our technique some in the first half,” Brown said. “That’s why they were bouncing out the back side, that’s why we had some creases inside. All that got corrected at halftime.”

It was a familiar scenario for a team that has trailed by at least 21 points in three of its last five games, losing to Florida State 31-28 and Virginia 44-41 on the road.

“It is not part of our game plan,” Brown said of the deficits, “I can promise you that. … We’ve actually showed them the progression of the Florida State game and the plays that got us behind. We showed them the Virginia game, the things that we gave up that didn’t give us a chance to win.”

Those chances appeared to be vanishing when Wake went up by 21 points with less than seven minutes to play in the third quarter.

“The guys on the sideline knew it was time and we couldn’t let them score anymore,” said linebacker Chazz Surratt, who finished with 14 tackles and a sack that gave the ball back to UNC at the Wake 15-yard line in the fourth quarter. “We needed to get stops. Everybody knew what time it was.”