UNCG's Wes Miller hired at Cincinnati

When Miller received his most recent contract extension, Record talked about not only her coach's potential in being able to stay in the Triad to fulfill dreams but the program's.

"We believe he has the opportunity to build something very special here," Record said in March 2018. "He could stay and win championships and do it all in his back yard his whole career.

“At the same time, knowing he has dreams and aspirations, how do we help him get there? Every coach is different in what their motivating factor is when you talk about next steps or longevity or term. We could’ve just extended it a couple of years. We could’ve done five years. We did seven. What the term says is your belief in not only the coach, but in the program. You’re making a commitment to basketball, and not just a head coach.”

When Miller took over for Dement in 2011, the Spartans were 2-8 and then lost six more under Miller. But they 11 of 16 to close the season, and Record removed the interim tag and gave Miller the job.