Vi Jones' block saves the Wolfpack

A recap of N.C. State's 15-14 victory over No. 21 Liberty on Saturday night.
Why State won
The Wolfpack's Vi Jones blocked a 39-yard field-goal attempt by Liberty's Alex Barbir with 1:18 to play.
What it means
The Wolfpack has two victories, among its six, over teams that were ranked at the time. With games remaining at Syracuse and at home against Georgia Tech, who have combined for three victories, an eight-win regular season is quite possible heading into a bowl game, which State missed in 2019 after going in the five previous seasons under Coach Dave Doeren.
Stars
State
RB Zonovan Knight: 14 rushes, 96 yards, two TDs, including the a go-ahead 4-yard score with 6:53 left.
RB Ricky Person: 14 rushes, 83 yards.
Defense: Held Liberty to 279 yards, recorded a safety in the third quarter and picked off two Malik Willis passes in the fourth quarter (three for the game).
LB Isaiah Moore: 13 tackles, two for losses including the safety.
LB Payton Wilson: 12 tackles, 1½ for losses.
What they're saying
“It was just a desperation block. We go in and I’m the jumper in it. And I just jumped as high as I could. I remember seeing the ball coming and just — boom — it hits me right here, in my elbow. I was like, ‘Oh I blocked it, I blocked it!’"– Jones, who also has two punt blocks this season.
“Everything that's come at them, they've responded. People have doubted this football team all year. For us to now sit here with six wins and two (top-25 wins) says a lot about them.” – Doeren.
“Felt like our kids played hard, played their guts out for us and I felt like we didn’t have a good enough plan for them to score enough points. It's just not a good feeling, but I’m proud of them, proud of the way they fought.” – Huge Freeze, Liberty coach.
About Vi Jones
Levi Jones, who grew up in Austin Texas, is a redshirt junior transfer from Southern Cal who sat out the 2019 season. Jones has roots in North Carolina, but they're all east of I-95.
• Jones' father, Robert, a former starting linebacker for the Cowboys during four of his 10 NFL seasons, played on East Carolina's 1991 team that beat State 37-34 in the Peach Bowl on the way to a No. 9 final national ranking.
• Vi's brother Zay, a receiver for the Raiders, made 399 catches, an NCAA record, for East Carolina in the 2013-16 seasons. Brother Cayleb Jones played at Arizona and spent time on the Eagles and Vikings rosters.
• And Vi's uncle Jeff Blake was the quarterback of East Carolina's 1991 team.
Notable
• Liberty has beaten the ACC's Virginia Tech and Syracuse this season.
• The loss bounced Liberty from the USA Today coaches top 25.
• State won despite committing 14 penalties for 123 yards.
Records
Liberty: 8-1.
State: 6-3.
Up next
Liberty: Massachusetts, Friday (ESPN3).
State: At Syracuse, noon Saturday (ACC).
