Vi Jones' block saves the Wolfpack

What they're saying

“It was just a desperation block. We go in and I’m the jumper in it. And I just jumped as high as I could. I remember seeing the ball coming and just — boom — it hits me right here, in my elbow. I was like, ‘Oh I blocked it, I blocked it!’"– Jones, who also has two punt blocks this season.

“Everything that's come at them, they've responded. People have doubted this football team all year. For us to now sit here with six wins and two (top-25 wins) says a lot about them.” – Doeren.

“Felt like our kids played hard, played their guts out for us and I felt like we didn’t have a good enough plan for them to score enough points. It's just not a good feeling, but I’m proud of them, proud of the way they fought.” – Huge Freeze, Liberty coach.

About Vi Jones

Levi Jones, who grew up in Austin Texas, is a redshirt junior transfer from Southern Cal who sat out the 2019 season. Jones has roots in North Carolina, but they're all east of I-95.

• Jones' father, Robert, a former starting linebacker for the Cowboys during four of his 10 NFL seasons, played on East Carolina's 1991 team that beat State 37-34 in the Peach Bowl on the way to a No. 9 final national ranking.