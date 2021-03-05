Virginia Tech-N.C. State game featuring Guilford County friends goes to Elissa Cunane, Wolfpack

“I have been friends with Liz since my sophomore year in high school,” Cunane said. “She joined my AAU team. It’s just cool to play against somebody from my hometown. And us being friends has really turned N.C> State and Virginia Tech into a rivalry. We’ve had our fair share of matchups. Our games are very similar because we grew up playing together in high school.”

Cunane said she always wants her friends to succeed, except when she plays against them. That’s when both become more competitive.

“I think us playing against each other in the tournament makes it better,” said Kitley, who scored 20 points. “I don’t see it as much of a school rivalry as a personal rivalry. I always want to do better against her. It’s like being home again, but we both like playing against each other because it makes each of us better.”

The Wolfpack took control in the second quarter and led 33-23 at halftime. They would continue to hold a comfortable advantage for most of the second half. And when the Hokies started to cut into that lead, the ball would go to Cunane, who either scored or went to the free throw line just about every time.