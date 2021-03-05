Virginia Tech-N.C. State game featuring Guilford County friends goes to Elissa Cunane, Wolfpack

GREENSBORO – A high school rivalry has turned into a college rivalry for Elissa Cunane and Liz Kitley. And they met again in the quarterfinals of the ACC women's basketball tournament Friday night.
While both centers played well, Cunane’s Wolfpack came out on top with a 68-55 victory that helped them continue their quest for an ACC title. Kitley’s Hokies should be continuing their season in the NCAA Tournament, which will be the first for Kitley.
“Liz (Kitley) got a quick foul in the first quarter so she couldn’t play as physically,” said Cunane, a Summerfield native and Northern Guilford graduate who finished with a game-high 25 points. “We knew we could attack the bigs. They don’t have the depth like we’re fortunate to have.”
Although the two teams met twice within five days during the regular season, Cunane didn’t play in either game because she contracted COVID-19. She said the fact that they were facing each other in the tournament made the stakes even higher.
“There was definitely a lot to play for today,” Cunane said. “I had some time to make up for after not playing Virginia Tech during the regular season.”
The two post players played on the same AAU team, as did the Hokies’ Cayla King, who like Kitley is a Northwest Guilford grad. And they played against each other in high school so they are familiar with the other’s style. She even said that Kitley’s father, Ralph, who played at Wake Forest in the 1987-90 seasons, has shown her a few moves, but his size allows him to score at will on her.
“I have been friends with Liz since my sophomore year in high school,” Cunane said. “She joined my AAU team. It’s just cool to play against somebody from my hometown. And us being friends has really turned N.C> State and Virginia Tech into a rivalry. We’ve had our fair share of matchups. Our games are very similar because we grew up playing together in high school.”
Cunane said she always wants her friends to succeed, except when she plays against them. That’s when both become more competitive.
“I think us playing against each other in the tournament makes it better,” said Kitley, who scored 20 points. “I don’t see it as much of a school rivalry as a personal rivalry. I always want to do better against her. It’s like being home again, but we both like playing against each other because it makes each of us better.”
The Wolfpack took control in the second quarter and led 33-23 at halftime. They would continue to hold a comfortable advantage for most of the second half. And when the Hokies started to cut into that lead, the ball would go to Cunane, who either scored or went to the free throw line just about every time.
“Elissa Cunane, obviously, she makes a big difference,” State coach Wes Moore said. “So having her in this game was really a big part of it. I thought she did a great job (on Kitley), but she still scored 20 on us.”