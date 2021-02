The Virginia Tech-North Carolina men's basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday in Chapel Hill, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues inside the Hokies' program.

After a game at No. 9 Virginia on Saturday night, the Tar Heels would be scheduled next to play at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 against Louisville in Chapel Hill. No. 18 Virginia Tech (8-3 ACC, 14-4 overall) is next scheduled to visit No. 17 Florida State on Feb. 20.