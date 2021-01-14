Virginia women's basketball team ends season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women's basketball team will not complete the 2020-21 season, joining Duke and becoming the second ACC team to stop play early.

Six Virginia games have been postponed or canceled, including a game against Wake Forest that had been scheduled for Tuesday night, and injuries have also left the Cavaliers with a depleted roster that affects the Cavaliers' ability to safely practice and compete, according to a news release from the athletics department. The Cavaliers were 0-2 in ACC games and 0-5 overall.

The Duke women's team (0-1, 3-1) announced its decision Dec. 25.

The league tournament is scheduled to be played March 3-7 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Thirteen teams continue to play through the season. No. 3 N.C. State (5-0, 10-0) and No. 2 Louisville (3-0, 10-0) are the league's only undefeated teams, and their matchup Sunday in Louisville was postponed because of COVID protocols affecting the Wolfpack.