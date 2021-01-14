 Skip to main content
Virginia women's basketball team ends season
Virginia women's basketball team ends season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women's basketball team will not complete the 2020-21 season, joining Duke and becoming the second ACC team to stop play early.

Six Virginia games have been postponed or canceled, including a game against Wake Forest that had been scheduled for Tuesday night, and injuries have also left the Cavaliers with a depleted roster that affects the Cavaliers' ability to safely practice and compete, according to a news release from the athletics department. The Cavaliers were 0-2 in ACC games and 0-5 overall.

The Duke women's team (0-1, 3-1) announced its decision Dec. 25.

The league tournament is scheduled to be played March 3-7 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Thirteen teams continue to play through the season. No. 3 N.C. State (5-0, 10-0) and No. 2 Louisville (3-0, 10-0) are the league's only undefeated teams, and their matchup Sunday in Louisville was postponed because of COVID protocols affecting the Wolfpack.

“We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol, and all the mental battles that come with it,” Coach Tina Thompson said in a statement. “So, the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one. The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be the No. 1 priority. We will continue to focus on their overall well-being and prepare to resume competition in the fall.”

Virginia will maintain the current competition schedules for all other varsity sports programs and will continue to adhere to ACC health and safety protocols.

