Virginia women's basketball team ends season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women's basketball team will not complete the 2020-21 season, joining Duke and becoming the second ACC team to stop play early.
Six Virginia games have been postponed or canceled, including a game against Wake Forest that had been scheduled for Tuesday night, and injuries have also left the Cavaliers with a depleted roster that affects the Cavaliers' ability to safely practice and compete, according to a news release from the athletics department. The Cavaliers were 0-2 in ACC games and 0-5 overall.
The Duke women's team (0-1, 3-1) announced its decision Dec. 25.
The league tournament is scheduled to be played March 3-7 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Thirteen teams continue to play through the season. No. 3 N.C. State (5-0, 10-0) and No. 2 Louisville (3-0, 10-0) are the league's only undefeated teams, and their matchup Sunday in Louisville was postponed because of COVID protocols affecting the Wolfpack.
“We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol, and all the mental battles that come with it,” Coach Tina Thompson said in a statement. “So, the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one. The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be the No. 1 priority. We will continue to focus on their overall well-being and prepare to resume competition in the fall.”