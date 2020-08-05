Wake Forest’s football team will begin fall camp on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the athletics department.
The Deacons join in-state ACC members N.C. State and North Carolina in starting fall camp this week — the Wolfpack started Tuesday, while the Tar Heels also start Thursday.
Coach Dave Clawson will be available to media next week to discuss the unique elements of practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wake Forest’s schedule for the upcoming is unknown other than opponents and locations — the Deacons will play all three in-state rivals on the road, along with Louisville and Syracuse; will play host to Clemson, Miami, Virginia and Virginia Tech; will meet Notre Dame in Charlotte on Sept. 26; and will have one to-be-determined non-conference game.
Wake Forest is coming off an 8-5 season and fourth straight bowl appearance. The Deacons reached 7-1 and the program’s first College Football Playoff ranking before injuries and a back-loaded schedule took their toll.
