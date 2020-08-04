Wake Forest will offer only individual game tickets for the upcoming football season and has released requirements for however many fans will be able to attend games at newly named Truist Field.
Wake Forest will offer current season ticket holders who wish to attend games the chance to obtain tickets on a game-by-game basis — a process that’s being finalized and will be announced “within the coming weeks.”
Season-ticket holders who do not wish to attend games have three options, according to a news release from the school, to recoup money already spent. They can:
• Donate season ticket purchases to the athletics scholarship fund.
• Roll over season ticket purchases to the 2021 season.
• Receive a full refund on season ticket purchases.
Wake Forest will require physical distancing and mandatory face masks or facial coverings at Truist Field — a school spokesman said the logistics are still being worked out for other venues such as Spry Stadium, Kentner Stadium, Reynolds Gymnasium and eventually, Joel Coliseum.
Tickets will be sold digitally and delivered via email with the exception of tickets for suites and club seats in McCreary Tower.
“I applaud the efforts of our staff in designing a plan to ensure the safest possible conditions inside Truist Field, and all our venues, this fall, while still enabling the Deacon Nation to experience Wake Forest events in person,” Athletics Director John Currie said through a news release.
“As we continue with our preparations internally, we need everyone to continue to wear masks and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The University of North Carolina made a similar announcement last week, acknowledging that it was a measure made to reduce the size of crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic. N.C. State announced last week a transition to mobile-only ticketing for home events. Michigan announced in mid-July that it would not be selling season tickets, either.
The Deacons’ home slate was altered with the ACC’s release of a new scheduling model last week. Wake Forest will play Clemson, Miami, Virginia and Virginia Tech at Truist Field; the fifth ACC home game will be the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Notre Dame at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 26.
Wake Forest’s non-conference game — and the location of the game — will be announced later, the release says. Per the ACC’s guidelines, the game must be played in North Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.