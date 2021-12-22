 Skip to main content
Wake Forest's Gator Bowl opponent, Texas A&M, drops out
Wake Forest's Gator Bowl opponent, Texas A&M, drops out

Wake Forest needs a new opponent for the Gator Bowl.

Bowl officials, working with the NCAA, conferences and ESPN, using the next 24 to 48 hours, or by Friday, to try to find a replacement after Texas A&M has dropped out of the game because the Aggies do not have enough players to participate.

Wake Forest (10-3), No. 17 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, and No. 25 Texas A&M (8-4) were scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field.

"While we are disappointed that we do not have the opportunity to play a talented Texas A&M football team next week in Jacksonville, our student-athletes and staff are still extremely excited and want to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl next week," Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. "Our student-athletes, specifically our seniors, deserve this last opportunity to compete as a team for the chance to win a championship.”

Initially reported by TexAgs' Billy Liucci, SI.com reported, A&M football operations have been shut down since Saturday because of a substantial outbreak of COVID-19.

Texas A&M had been scheduled to practice Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before breaking for Christmas and reconvening in Florida, the Eagle of College Station, Texas, reported. The outbreak forced A&M to contact via virtual meetings.

That news broke Tuesday, the Eagle reported, but TaxSlayer Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity told The Florida Times-Union the game “is still a go.”

A&M had been scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville on Dec. 26 and Wake Forest a day later.

