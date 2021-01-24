Watch now: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski bristles at question by Duke Chronicle student journalist

"Say you just had the toughest econ test in the world," Krzyzewski said. "And when you walked out, somebody asked you, 'What's your next step?' You see what I mean? Do you have some empathy?"

To be clear, it's not the role of a student journalist to empathize with a basketball coach after a loss. Nor is that the mission of The Chronicle, an independent media organization at Duke that is run by students. The Chronicle's web site says it has arrangements with Duke for office space and distribution rights but that it does not accept student fees in an effort to be considered independent.

Also to be clear, journalists on occasion also pose questions that might not be the strongest or are off point and sometimes even ask a coach to "talk about" a topic instead of asking an actual question. Krzyzewski has fielded more than a few of those during his 46-year career. In this case, Piazza's line of thinking seemed reasonable.