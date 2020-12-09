Watch now: Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on playing through COVID-19: 'Should we not reassess?'

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is questioning the NCAA's leadership and its decision to move forward with the college basketball season, which in just two weeks since opening day Nov. 25 has been rattled with postponements, rescheduled games and program shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Krzyzewski, the sport's all-time winningest coach who is in his 41st season, spoke about the topic for about five minutes after his 10th-ranked team lost to No. 6 Illinois 83-68 in an ACC-Big Ten Challenge game in Durham on Tuesday night.
"I would just like for the safety, the mental health and the physical health of our players and staff, to assess where we're at," Krzyzewski said. "In our country today, you have 2,000 deaths a day. You have 200,000 cases, a million and a half last week. You have people saying that the next six weeks are going to be the worst. To me, it's already pretty bad.
"On the other side of it, there are these vaccines that are coming out. People are saying that by the end of the month, 20 million vaccine shots will be given. In February, another 100 million. Well, should we not reassess that? And see what would be best."
Krzyzewski also said that in a text exchange with Wake Forest's Steve Forbes, the Deacons coach revealed that a son and five of Forbes' players had tested positive. Wake Forest's last game was Nov. 27, and Forbes this week said the next game probably would be the ACC opener against Syracuse on Dec. 30, which would come 33 days later.
Krzyzewski also echoed concerns expressed by his former player and assistant coach, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, about players' ability to go home to their families during Christmas.
The United States reported 104,600 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, setting a new record high, and surpassed 15 million positive cases, meaning one in 22 Americans has tested positive. In North Carolina, where cases also continue to rise, Gov. Roy Cooper has instituted a curfew nightly, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Friday.
The full transcript of Krzyzewski's response to a question by WSJS radio's Josh Graham:
"I don't think if feels right to anybody. Everyone is concerned.
"We made an assessment. I'm not sure who leads college basketball. It's done by committee, you have an oversight committee, you have this committee. Anything that's led by committee is not agile in handling a situation. So we made an assessment, and there was a consensus – it wasn't like well-planned – that we were going to start on Nov. 25. That was made without knowing where the vaccine was, how many cases. Basically it was more of a mentality of 'get as many games in as possible.'
"I would just like for the safety, the mental health and the physical health of our players and staff, to assess where we're at. In our country today, you have 2,000 deaths a day. You have 200,000 cases, a million and a half last week. You have people saying that the next six weeks are going to be the worst. To me, it's already pretty bad.
"On the other side of it, there are these vaccines that are coming out. People are saying that by the end of the month 20 million vaccine shots will be given. In February, another 100 million. Well, should we not reassess that? And see what would be best.
"Look, I'm going to do whatever they say, we're going to make the most of everything. It's a different time.
"I just got my butt beat by a lot. Anything I say, someone can say, 'He's saying that because he got his butt beat.' Do I think things should be done a little bit differently? Yeah. A lot of kids aren't going to be able to go home for Christmas. Probably a time where they should for mental health. We're just plowing through this.
"I was texting with (Wake Forest coach) Steve Forbes last night, and his own son got it. Five players got it. We should get updates as to how many programs are on pause a week, how many cases there were, what's going on, instead of just plowing through.
"But, I know somebody will take what I'm saying tonight and make it look like I'm making excuses. I don't make excuses. We need to get a lot better. But for the good of the game, and the safety and the mental and physical health of our players and staff, we need to constantly look at this thing. That's a smart thing to do. Whatever happens as a result of looking at it, there are vaccines coming. I know the NCAA is worried about the end game; they're not as worried about the game we're playing right now. And who is it that you talk to? You're asking me, but do you know who to call to ask about that? We're smiling, but that's sad. I think that's sad.
"Again, Illinois killed us, we're not that good, God bless everyone."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!