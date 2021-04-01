What they're saying about Roy Williams

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest coach

“I think the thing that strikes me personally is I first met him in the mid-1990s when he was at Kansas and I was a coach at Barton County (Community College in Kansas). I went to a senior night at Kansas because they were recruiting one of my players, and it was Raef LaFrentz senior night and me being from Iowa I was a little bitter for Raef leaving the Hawkeye state. I remember the game and afterwards and he came out and he introduced himself to me and he said ‘Hi Steve, I’m Roy Williams’ and I’m like, yeah, I know who you are. And I walked away from that conversation thinking this guy is so genuine and humble and just a really good guy. And now I’m coaching in 2021 in the same league with him, and he’s the same person. His success never changed him and that’s the most impressive thing.”