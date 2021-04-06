With Hubert Davis, North Carolina gets another head coach with an enduring love for his mentor

More frequently, though, he found his moments to thank his predecessor and show the impact Williams made.

It was a conversation with Williams in 2012 that prompted Davis to leave a job at ESPN and join Williams’ staff. Before Davis spoke, UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham introduced Davis, mentioning the coach's personality and passion “have been obscured because of a legendary head coach.”

As Cunningham spoke those words, Davis shook his head ever so slightly. Mainly because he didn’t want to be anywhere else. He ran through the list of his life events that happened in Chapel Hill as proof later on as he spoke.

Davis went on to share disbelief that Williams was there at his news conference to begin with, sitting on the front row to Davis’ right. Like Williams wanted to be anywhere else, either.

Later, in a video published through UNC athletics, Williams pointed out that Davis pieced together an All-ACC senior year and a long NBA career by constantly overachieving.

“Hubert Davis will not be an overachiever as a coach to me because I think he's going to be great,” Williams said. “Hubert, welcome to that seat as the head basketball coach at North Carolina. You will love it. I will love you sitting there. I will be here cheering.”