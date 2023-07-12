The ACC has a great reputation in baseball, and the Major League Baseball Draft reflected that.

On Tuesday night after the 20-round draft ended, 54 players from ACC schools were selected.

Wake Forest, which along with Virginia reached the College World Series, led the way with 10 players picked. It was a school record for the Demon Deacons and Coach Tom Walter, the ACC coach of the year who just completed his 14th season with as school-best record of 54-12.

Miami was second with six picks with N.C. State and Virginia Tech getting five players drafted.

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the most ACC players with six, while the Boston Red Sox selected five ACC players.

This marked the 32nd consecutive year that at least one ACC player has been selected in the opening round, and the eighth straight year that the conference has placed at least one player among the top 15 picks.