Two North Carolina A&T baseball players are participating in the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic scheduled for Friday.

The school announced on Thursday that designated hitter Camden Jackson and right-handed pitcher Xavier Meachem will play in the game, driven by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. It’s scheduled for 10:35 p.m., at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. The game will be telecast on the MLB Network.

Jackson and Meachem will be among 50 HBCU student-athletes from 18 different schools and selected by a committee that included Ken Griffey Jr., a Hall of Famer and MLB-MLBPA Youth Development ambassador.

“We are going to be playing in a significant event,” Jackson said. “I know they want this to be a really big thing going forward, and we are the first ones to be selected to do it. I think that we need to put on a good show and show everyone on a national stage that there are a lot of talented players at HBCUs that people don’t get a chance to see.”

Jackson transferred to A&T from Pitt Community College in Greenville in 2021. In two seasons, Jackson has played 87 games for A&T and batted .290 with seven home runs, 49 RBI, 49 runs scored, 10 doubles, five triples, and 22 extra-base hits with a .420 slugging percentage.

In A&T’s first year in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2023, Jackson batted .309 with a .443 slugging percentage, including three homers, five doubles, three triples and 22 RBIs.

Meachem was selected to play for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team, making him the first player in program history to represent a national team. Meachem pitched a perfect ninth for Team USA against Chinese Taipei on July 2 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

He ended the 2023 A&T season with a 2-1 record with 47 strikeouts, five saves and a 5.59 ERA.

“It’s good that they are starting to have these types of events,” Meachem said. “It brings the spotlight to HBCU players because we definitely deserve it. We can definitely ball. I’m glad the HBCU Swingman exists to showcase our talent.”

A&T baseball history dates to when it sent players to the Negro Leagues. The program has also had 20 players drafted in the MLB Draft.

Proceeds from the sale of each $10 ticket will benefit the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, a joint initiative by MLB and MLBPA to support efforts that focus on improving the caliber, effectiveness, and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the U.S. and internationally.