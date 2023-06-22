OMAHA, Neb. — The clock read 9:05 p.m., CDT, but it might as well have been midnight as far as Wake Forest was concerned.

Tommy White hit the first pitch from reliever Cam Minacci to the bleachers in left field in the bottom of the 11th inning Thursday night, giving LSU a 2-0 victory to advance to the finals of the College World Series and bring the Demon Deacons’ special season to an excruciating close.

Minacci was the fourth Wake Forest pitcher and followed Michael Massey, surrendering a leadoff single to Dylan Crews before the homer.

Lucas Costello turned on the ball as soon as it hit the bat, but he reached the green padded wall and ran out of room. His season, and that of his teammates, was over. It came to an end in part because their bats, which boomed for much of the season, failed to make much noise in Omaha. In fact, they only got three hits against two Tiger pitchers. The LSU players charged the plate to greet White, while the Wake player stood at the dugout rail and looked upon the celebration.

The game featured two of college baseball’s best pitchers. Wake Forest sent Rhett Lowder (15-0) to the mound to face LSU’s Paul Skenes (13-2). Both are expected to be first-round picks in the Major League Baseball draft.

Skenes pitched eight innings, struck out nine and walked one. Lowder pitched seven innings, walked two and struck out six. ESPN Stats & Info reported that it was the first game in Men’s College World Series history during the aluminum bat era that both starting pitchers went at least seven innings and allowed three hits or less. Lowder gave up three and Skenes just two.

Wake Forest coach Tom Walter had suggested on Wednesday that he might tinker with the batting order, and just before the game, he was forced to make a change when Nick Kurtz came up with an unspecified rib injury, according to an ESPN report. Kurtz was hit in the ribs with a pitch in the second game against Alabama in the Super Regional in Winston-Salem earlier this month.

Kurtz was replaced at first by freshman Jack Winnay, who started one game during the season and appeared in a total of 15. Coming in as a .200 hitter, Winnay singled off Skenes in the top of the third.

Wake Forest’s next hit was Justin Johnson’s first of the CWS, a one-out double to right-center in the top of the fifth. Winnay came up with two out and hit a ground ball that started out in foul territory then rolled back into fair ground, where first baseman Tré Morgan fielded it for the third out.

The LSU relievers walked out to their bullpen in the top of the sixth, possibly because Skenes was at 69 pitches. With two out, Lucas Costello stopped to talk to hitting coach Bill Cilento, whose advise helped Wake Forest to its two wins. But Costello was thrown out on a sharp grounder to third.

Bennett Lee went to chat with Cilento in the eighth and he laid down a bunt to move Johnson to second after he’d walked. Winnay struck out, but the third strike got away from catch Alex Milazzo and Winnay went to first. Marek Houston bunted to the first baseman on the suicide squeeze, but Morgan got the ball to Milazzo in time to tag out Johnson at the plate. It was Wake Forest’s best threat of the night, but it died when Tommy Hawke lined out to left.

Cole Roland took over for Lowder in the eighth. He walked leadoff hitter Josh Pearson, who moved up on a Milazzo sacrifice bunt. Massey took over for Roland, and after an intentional walk to White, Morgan flied out to center field.

Wake Forest hit the ball better on Thursday night, but they were all at LSU fielders. Danny Corona flied out to the warning track in left field in the 10th inning, coming within a few feet of breaking the scoreless tie. The Deacs only got four runners to second base for the entire game.

And about 15 minutes after the game was over, and after the Tigers had taken their party to the clubhouse, the Demon Deacons stood as a group in right field, understanding they had fallen short of the goal. LSU and Florida will begin the best-of-three series on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22

PHOTOS: Fiddlin' Fish holds watch party as Wake Forest faces LSU in Men's College World Series