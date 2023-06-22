TOM FOREMAN JR.
Staff Reporter
OMAHA, Neb. — The clock read 9:05 p.m., CDT, but it might as well have been midnight as far as Wake Forest was concerned.
Tommy White hit the first pitch from reliever Cam Minacci to the bleachers in left field in the bottom of the 11th inning Thursday night, giving LSU a 2-0 victory to advance to the finals of the College World Series and bring the Demon Deacons’ special season to an excruciating close.
Minacci was the fourth Wake Forest pitcher and followed Michael Massey, surrendering a leadoff single to Dylan Crews before the homer.
Lucas Costello turned on the ball as soon as it hit the bat, but he reached the green padded wall and ran out of room. His season, and that of his teammates, was over. It came to an end in part because their bats, which boomed for much of the season, failed to make much noise in Omaha. In fact, they only got three hits against two Tiger pitchers. The LSU players charged the plate to greet White, while the Wake player stood at the dugout rail and looked upon the celebration.
The game featured two of college baseball’s best pitchers. Wake Forest sent Rhett Lowder (15-0) to the mound to face LSU’s Paul Skenes (13-2). Both are expected to be first-round picks in the Major League Baseball draft.
Skenes pitched eight innings, struck out nine and walked one. Lowder pitched seven innings, walked two and struck out six. ESPN Stats & Info reported that it was the first game in Men’s College World Series history during the aluminum bat era that both starting pitchers went at least seven innings and allowed three hits or less. Lowder gave up three and Skenes just two.
Wake Forest coach Tom Walter had suggested on Wednesday that he might tinker with the batting order, and just before the game, he was forced to make a change when Nick Kurtz came up with an unspecified rib injury, according to an ESPN report. Kurtz was hit in the ribs with a pitch in the second game against Alabama in the Super Regional in Winston-Salem earlier this month.
Kurtz was replaced at first by freshman Jack Winnay, who started one game during the season and appeared in a total of 15. Coming in as a .200 hitter, Winnay singled off Skenes in the top of the third.
Wake Forest’s next hit was Justin Johnson’s first of the CWS, a one-out double to right-center in the top of the fifth. Winnay came up with two out and hit a ground ball that started out in foul territory then rolled back into fair ground, where first baseman Tré Morgan fielded it for the third out.
The LSU relievers walked out to their bullpen in the top of the sixth, possibly because Skenes was at 69 pitches. With two out, Lucas Costello stopped to talk to hitting coach Bill Cilento, whose advise helped Wake Forest to its two wins. But Costello was thrown out on a sharp grounder to third.
Bennett Lee went to chat with Cilento in the eighth and he laid down a bunt to move Johnson to second after he’d walked. Winnay struck out, but the third strike got away from catch Alex Milazzo and Winnay went to first. Marek Houston bunted to the first baseman on the suicide squeeze, but Morgan got the ball to Milazzo in time to tag out Johnson at the plate. It was Wake Forest’s best threat of the night, but it died when Tommy Hawke lined out to left.
Cole Roland took over for Lowder in the eighth. He walked leadoff hitter Josh Pearson, who moved up on a Milazzo sacrifice bunt. Massey took over for Roland, and after an intentional walk to White, Morgan flied out to center field.
Wake Forest hit the ball better on Thursday night, but they were all at LSU fielders. Danny Corona flied out to the warning track in left field in the 10th inning, coming within a few feet of breaking the scoreless tie. The Deacs only got four runners to second base for the entire game.
And about 15 minutes after the game was over, and after the Tigers had taken their party to the clubhouse, the Demon Deacons stood as a group in right field, understanding they had fallen short of the goal. LSU and Florida will begin the best-of-three series on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest batting equipment sits on an NCAA mat on the dirt track before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) signs autographs for fans before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) walks out of the dugout before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Wake Forest play LSU during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) fields a ground ball hit to left field by Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) high-fives LSU's Ty Floyd (9) after making an out during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) slides into second base as LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) throws to first after tagging out Winnay during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) attempts to tag out Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) in a pickoff attempt during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) throws out LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) at first base during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields a ground ball hit by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hut by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5), LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) and home plate umpire Travis Reininger look up at a pop foul during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) smiles after pitching during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) makes the catch at first base to out Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) strikes out during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) connects to hit a double during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Cade Beloso (24) during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) talk after Loweder broke the Wake Forest strikeout record, 141, during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) reacts after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates the final out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) bunts during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) talks with associate head coach Bill Cilento during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU’s Alex Milazzo (7) tags out Wake Forest’s Justin Johnson (6) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN PHOTOS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) slides under home plate umpire Travis Reininger Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) reacts as home plate umpire Travis Reininger signals the out after Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest and LSU fans react after a tagged out at home plate during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) connects during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the ninth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU fans celebrate an out during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts as he runs to home base after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
PHOTOS: Fiddlin' Fish holds watch party as Wake Forest faces LSU in Men's College World Series
Callie Kraft, 14, and her father, Andrew, sit together during a watch party as the Demon Deacons play LSU in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Bud Fairey (center) reacts during a watch party as the Demon Deacons play LSU in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Michael Hames cheers for Wake Forest during a watch party as the Demon Deacons play LSU in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eileen DiGiacomo and her daughter, Julia, cheer for Wake Forest during a watch party as the Demon Deacons play LSU in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Jackson Haskell watches with anticipation at a watch party as Wake Forest’s Justin Johnson is tagged out at home by LSU’s Alex Milazzo in the eighth inning of the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Tony Quick (center) watches with anticipation as Wake Forest’s Justin Johnson is tagged out at home by LSU’s Alex Milazzo in the eighth inning of the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C. Quick attended the watch party with his son, Skyler Quick (from left), and Wayne Barbour.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest fan Kathleen Garber reacts during a watch party as the Demon Deacons play LSU in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Fans cheer for Wake Forest during a watch party as the Demon Deacons play LSU in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest fan Ed Wooten jumps up and down as he cheers on Wake Forest during a watch party as the Demon Deacons play LSU in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest fans react during a watch party as the Demon Deacons play LSU in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Melanie Fairey (from left), her 16-year-old twin sons, Hugh and Forest, and her husband, Bud, cheer for Wake Forest during a watch party as the Demon Deacons play LSU in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Tony Quick (center) reacts as LSU’s Tommy White hits a two-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning to defeat Wake Forest in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Taylor Doga runs inside to yell “go tigers” at Wake Forest fans during a watch party after LSU’s Tommy White hit a two-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning to defeat Wake Forest in the 13th game of the Men’s College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Fiddlin' Fish in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
