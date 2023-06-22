Billed as Ali vs. Frazier, the Paul Skenes-Rhett Lowder showdown did not disappoint. Let me clarify, it didn’t disappoint for most, just me and the six other Wake Forest fans out there.

As one of my coping mechanisms, I turn to writing. The ability to express myself clearly, completely, and as colorfully as I so wish makes this a a truly cathartic craft. As another one of my coping mechanisms, I will create arbitrary excuses in order to rationalize yet another heartbreaking loss.

Hopefully a combination of both will do the trick.

It’s Gotta Be the Shoes

When many people saw the “I want to be like Brock” sign in the Omaha stands Saturday afternoon, they probably thought of the the classic Gatorade commercial starring Michael Jordan. Wilken saw this sign and was able to meet up with the young fan afterwards, in which Wilken gifted the boy his cleats.

This is no longer an homage to a basketball player who many consider the greatest ever, but a foreboding omen of what was to come for the slugging third baseman for the rest of the tournament. When Wilken’s cleats transferred owners, did Wilken’s powerful bat tag along too? As the 2002 film “Like Mike” starring Lil’ Bow Wow and Jonathan Lipnicki so clearly warned, this type of player-fan interaction is one that truly has great consequences.

Perhaps it’s the announcer’s fault

I did not keep a tally of how many times Lowder and Skenes appeared on screen in the ESPN broadcast because I figured (mistakenly) that the official statistician would keep track. I did make note of how many times the announcers complimented Lowder’s phenomenal performance without coupling it with a quip about Skenes — zero.

For some reason, a masterful and efficient seven-inning shutout is nowhere near as impressive as an eight-inning shutout. If someone were to foolishly compare the two outings as anything resemblant to one another, I would have thought this person was as blind as the umpire in the first Wake Forest-LSU meeting. At least this is what it seemed like just listening to the announcers unabashedly rave about the LSU pitching staff and then quickly remembering that Lowder and reliever Michael Massey were playing OK as well.

I’m not the biggest fan or expert of manifesting, but I believe that if you put out a certain energy into the world, you are supposed to receive similar energy back. I guess the announcers just put a little more LSU-leaning energy out in the world. Oh yeah, and they even called Wake Forest "Vandy" on one occasion.

Or maybe that’s just how baseball goes

There really isn’t any excuse other than that. Sometimes the game goes your way, many times it doesn’t. More than any other sport, so much can change in a blink of an eye. Thursday night is a testament to that.

What was an impressive staring contest between two behemoths of teams, pitchers, batters, coaches, fans and communities lasted a lot longer than both sides expected. There may be a few tears in eyes, both due to exhaustion and emotion, but regardless they were earned.

Great season, Deacs, and maybe next time, ESPN will remember which gold and black school you really are.