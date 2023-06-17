There’s no cheering allowed in the press box — or booing or unhinged and targeted swearing — so it’s a good thing I am at home watching Wake Forest play Stanford in its first game of the College World Series.

Even though I am not in Omaha covering the game, I do still have the luxury of watching the Demon Deacons from the Couch. Well, not the David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, just the living room couch of my Winston-Salem home.

The change of scenery did allow me the opportunity to take in ESPN’s broadcast for the first time this season, an experience complete with play-by-play and analysis by people at the stadium who are not drunk, unblocked camera angles, helpful replays, free concessions and air conditioning!

Overall a positive experience, and one I would recommend to any friend in lieu of a road trip to Nebraska. And it did leave me with a few more thoughts about the day’s game than I normally would. Here we go:

No one knows where the strike zone is

Not even ESPN, who did not superimpose a strike zone onto the screen. I give credit to catchers Bennett Lee of Wake Forest and Malcolm Moore of Stanford for their masterful framing of home plate, but maybe this lack of a virtual frame was deliberate. Taking inspiration from each starter’s sporadic pitching, perhaps the home plate ump decided to do the same. A showing of the abstract strike zone may have overtaken Rhett Lowder’s depiction of Charles Schwab Ballpark as the most impressive piece of art of the day.

A drinking game that rivals an Omaha tradition

Since I can’t be at Rocco’s participating in the Jell-O shot challenge, I devised my own drinking game that can be done anywhere a Wake Forest CWS game is being broadcast. It’s very simple and effective, although it may do a number on your wallet. Take a shot every time the announcers mention that this is the Demon Deacons' first trip to Omaha since 1955. If you were playing this during the second inning today, you will definitely feel the aftereffects in the morning.

Brock Wilken, Wake Forest’s slugging third baseman, looked like Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos after clobbering a home run while one member of the 1955 team was on air listing the members of the team who have since died. That moment itself resulted in four innings worth of drinks.

Being in a rain delay in the comfort of your own home is kind of nice

Instead of keeping the ESPN+ advertisements on a perpetual loop or letting the weather delay related songs (Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” and Blind Melon’s “No Rain”) playing around the Omaha ballpark peek through the radio broadcast, I turned on two soccer teams fighting each other to not be relegated from Spain’s LaLiga.

I went to the fridge, grabbed chips and dip and watched these two teams struggle mightily for nearly an hour. All fans in Omaha, and apparently Stanford Coach David Esquer, could do was join the long concession lines and try not to get sunburnt during the rain delay. Can’t say I envy that.

Are the announcers magical?

Every fan’s dream is to point out an “outfielder is standing a little too close to the wall” or a pitcher “really needs to get a strike here” in front of a national audience. They probably would do it for free. But the difference between a fan and Karl Ravech, Ben McDonald and Eduardo Perez is that the latter three can impact the outcome of the game.

Baseball is a superstitious game, and whether some choose to believe it or not, the announcer’s curse cannot be ignored. Seconds before Wake Forest’s Sean Sullivan picked off Stanford’s Tommy Troy at first base, the crew mentioned he may try to steal. And as Wake Forest’s Lowder was trying to get out of a tough third inning, Stanford’s Temo Becerra did the one thing the crew had just said Lowder should avoid – extend the inning with a hit.

Is this wizardry? Perhaps. Is it luck? Maybe a little. Do the players actually hear what is being said in the broadcast booth? Probably not. Is it hours of preparation and studying before the game? I guess, but I’d rather think of it as the first option.

We'll continue to test this theory on Monday night, when the Demon Deacons face the winner of the LSU-Tennessee game. I'll be there, on the couch.