With LSU’s win tonight, at least one more baseball game is guaranteed for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. But more importantly, I get at least one more chance at lying on the couch watching sports and writing about it.

I won’t get ahead of myself and focus on tomorrow’s game like most of the baseball-viewing world seems to be. There’s simply too much to be discussed about tonight’s rematch.

Not much will be said about the strike zone like previous commentaries have mentioned — my editor may have said to tone it down a bit — but luckily for everyone, the calls were fair and consistent. Whoa!

Less griping about balls and strikes did allow me to notice some more nuanced aspects of the game, like the following:

LSU stands for Louisiana Stache University

There is only one Paul Skenes on the LSU baseball team, but there are a whole bunch of doppelgangers in the dugout. The ace isn’t the only Tiger to sport some well-manicured facial hair.

Jimmy Dugas, Alex Milazzo, Hayden Travinski and even the blondes Cade Beloso and Paxton Kling are a part of the mustache and soul patch combo club. Imagine if Dylan Crews, Tommy White or Riley Cooper ever used razors as well. The universal style begs the question — is this look required to be a part of Jay Johnson’s talented squad or is it the Village People look that gives Johnson’s squad their talent?

I challenge LSU to answer the question once and for all and show up to Thursday night’s game as clean-shaven as the Steinbrenner Yankees. Both teams last won the World Series in 2009, so there has to be some correlation. Right?

Sticking to the Script

In the age of sports social media presence, anything and everything can be content. So when Wake Forest posted its evening threads on Twitter, the bots did not hold back. Even Monday’s cursive script jerseys were fair game for critique.

Wake Forest has the most painfully bland uniforms. They're the Great Britain WBC jerseys cone to life. pic.twitter.com/Ggmj9VaTFK — Dayton from Nebraska (@BravesAmerica) June 22, 2023

Wake Forest's jerseys are possibly the ugliest I've ever seen. The letters are way too high and it just looks all wrong. Zero stars — Talk Cocky With Me (@TalkCockyWithMe) June 22, 2023

Personally, I think all three of the baseball uniforms are so fresh and so clean, especially the gray “WAKE” ones worn tonight. I understand the complaint that Monday’s script jerseys can be a little hard to read for those sitting in the nosebleeds, but that is not even the most egregious faux pax on the field.

Whoever was in charge of choosing the font for the LSU jerseys took a swing for the fences by putting it in 72-type Times New Roman, but clearly whiffed. In addition to the yellow base color, the Lousiana players look more like legal pads than tigers. If only the umps were the fashion police as well.

Tired of seeing Skenes on your screen? Too bad

I am most definitely not a math major, but based on the data from the last two ESPN broadcasts (37 total appearances), I have a strong hunch the LSU ace will be on camera quite a lot tomorrow. Skenes will most likely get the start in Thursday’s do-or-die game against the Deacs, only five days removed from his 123-pitch start, which will most certainly be a talking point for ESPN’s announcers.

It’s a good thing that the camera crew got some practice framings of Skenes before the big day, but did the entire series have to revolve around one dude on the bench? At times, it felt like the stellar pitching battles of Josh Hartle and Ty Floyd or clutch relief performances of Griffin Herring or Cam Minacci were not just overshadowed, but straight-up eclipsed by the legend of the 6-foot-5 mustachioed man.

The highly anticipated Skenes-Rhett Lowder showdown is going to be a masterclass, no doubt, but can we appreciate the rest of the players that make up the two best teams in the nation?

