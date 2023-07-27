History, culture and basketball are on the itinerary for the UNC Greensboro men’s basketball team during a coming trip to Senegal and France.

The team will spend about a week abroad taking in the sights and playing three basketball games. They will also conduct a free youth clinic while in Senegal. As for competition, there will be two games in Senegal and one in France, UNCG head coach Mike Jones said.

“The great thing about this trip is that you’ve got your team early and you can try some things, you can see some different lineups you can try, different plays you want to run for certain people,” Jones said. “But then, the biggest thing is they just get to get out there and play together and start to build that chemistry on the court.”

Chemistry will be a key element for Jones, whose team went 20-12 and suffered an early exit in the Southern Conference Tournament last March, losing to Wofford on a late basket. That game marked the end for six seniors, and Jones has benefited from the transfer portal as well as a group of returning players to feel confident about the season ahead.

“Yeah, it’s really good because we’re going to be talented up and down the roster. Even the freshmen, they’ve shown some good stuff early on. It’s just a matter of them gaining experience” he said. “So, it makes us a deep team.”

Among the newcomers will be 6-foot, 9-inch graduate transfer Tim Ceaser, who played last season at Utah Valley State after coming from Coastal Carolina. Jones said Ceaser was brought in with the intent of getting him significant playing minutes. Another newcomer is Muon Reath, a 6-8 guard/forward who spent time at the University of San Diego as a freshman and played last season at South Plains Community College in Texas.

There’s experience in the returning players, including guards Keyshaun and Kobe Langley, forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and reserve forward Jalen Breath. The wealth of talent gives Jones something of a dilemma once the season starts.

“But then when the game comes, it’s a very limited amount of minutes that they can play,” he said. “So, it’s going to be again competitive, but that’s a problem for me to figure out who needs the minutes. But a lot of times, I let them decide who gets the minutes. They’ve got to be the ones to bring me effort and be productive in order to earn those minutes.”

It’s Jones’ second trip to Europe as a coach. When he coached at Radford, he took his team to The Netherlands, where they spent a day and a half in Amsterdam.

“It was nerve-wracking because, you know, it’s Amsterdam and I got a bunch of 19, 20, 21 and 22-year-olds, but we made it out of there alive,” he joked. That trip also included a stop in Germany and a visit to a concentration camp.

Before the Spartans see the sights and hear the sounds of Paris, they will make a stop at Goree Island, just off the coast of Senegal. It was that island where African captives were forced onto ships bound for the Americas. UNESCO claims that “from the 15th to 19th century, Gorée was the largest slave trading center on the African coast” with an estimated 20 million slaves passing through the island between 1536 and 1848, according to TheCultureTrip.com. Historians question the number, but the history isn’t lost on Jones.

“That was their last vision of Africa before they came to be enslaved in the Caribbean and in the United States,” Jones said.