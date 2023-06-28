Both of Wake Forest’s basketball teams will play host to the ACC-SEC Challenge this season at Joel Coliseum.

On Nov. 29, the men’s team will play host to Florida at 7:15 p.m. And the next day on Nov. 30, the women’s team will play Texas A&M at 9 p.m.

All of the games from both challenge series will be shown on the many ESPN platforms that include the ACC Network and the SEC Network.

The ACC-SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC-SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30.

On the men's side, programs currently in the ACC have combined to win 17 NCAA Championships, and the ACC is the winningest conference in NCAA Tournament history with a .654 winning percentage. League teams have combined to win 475 NCAA Tournament games all-time.

On the women’s side, programs currently in the ACC have made 23 trips to the Final Four including five teams in the last five years. The ACC also owns the most NCAA Tournament wins (119) of any conference since 2014. The next closest conference has 107 (SEC). Last season, the ACC sent a na-tion-best eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, marking the fifth consecutive season the ACC has sent eight teams to March Madness.

2023 ACC-SEC Men's Challenge

Tuesday, Nov. 28

LSU at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Pitt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tennessee at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas, 9:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn, 9:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt, 9:15 p.m.

2023 ACC-SEC Women's Challenge

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Florida at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Mississippi State, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Ole Miss, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Missouri at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Duke at Georgia, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida State, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech at LSU, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Auburn, 9 p.m.