Biggest event in state sports history? Here's what retired sports journalists from the Triad say about that.

The Duke-Carolina basketball game at the NCAA men's basketball Final Four certainly is one of the most anticipated sports events in North Carolina history.

"It's captured the attention of everybody," says Helen Ross, a semi-retired writer for PGATour.com and former News & Record journalist. "The weird thing is, there's more excitement about this game than the championship game. It won't be a letdown to get to the championship. But, Lord, this is big. ...

"Everywhere you go, people are talking about it."

In the office. At home. And on the air.

"I've seen these guys get on these TV shows," retired Winston-Salem Journal writer Dan Collins says. "And they start getting into arguments over what's going to happen. And the testosterone starts flowing and they get all bent out of shape.

"I always lay back and say, 'Listen guys, they're gonna play the damn game. We're gonna find out,' " he adds, breaking into a big laugh.

Whether the game actually lives up to expectations is one thing. And what we really don't know is what its final impact will be.

"The hype meter is a lot louder and faster and has more platforms now than it did 10, 20, 50 years ago," says retired Journal columnist Lenox Rawlings. "And North Carolina has three or four times as many people now as it did back in '57, let's say."

As large as Saturday night's television audience might be, as much as the game has been discussed in work spaces and in households and on TV and social media this week, it's difficult to imagine that it will surpass any of a number of the state's most high-profile sports events in terms of impact.

Ross, Collins, Rawlings and fellow retired sports journalists Larry Keech and Irwin Smallwood of the News & Record discussed the Duke-Carolina buildup and some of the state's other landmark sports events this week in interviews. Here's what they have to say:

March 1974, State-UCLA and a national title

It's difficult to discuss the importance, on top of the anticipation, of N.C. State's 1974 NCAA semifinal victory over UCLA in Greensboro, ending the Bruins' run of seven straight national championships, without discussing the ACC Tournament.

State went into the ACC Tournament with just one loss, to UCLA in St. Louis that December, and was ranked No. 1. Maryland was No. 4, and only one ACC team, the tournament champion, would earn a berth in the 25-team NCAA Tournament. UCLA, by the way, was ranked No. 3.

Smallwood: "It was an extraordinary experience having the Final Four here, and then leading up to the State-UCLA game."

Keech: "Clearly the best three teams in the country were involved: State, UCLA and Maryland. It gradually built up from the ACC Tournament final to the to the Final Four here. UCLA's string, the drama with Maryland being the odd team out."

Rawlings: "To me, what's the historic impact compared to the visceral impact? When you put the two together, State winning the '74 championship, beating Maryland in the greatest ACC final ever and forcing the NCAA to change the rules on how to run the tournament, and then ending UCLA's dynasty, and in between David Thompson landing on his head, that would be the No. 1 thing."

Collins: "The biggest one I ever saw, it was right when I first came in. I was so lucky. The first big game I ever saw was 1974. I was a senior in college (Carolina), and I was part-time with the Chapel Hill newspaper (a two-person staff). One of them had to stay back at the shop to put the paper out. So Mark Whicker, who might be the best sports writer I've ever known, says, 'I'll stay back at the shop in Chapel Hill.' I went in Mark's seat and went with Ladd (Baucom) to cover N.C. State-Maryland, 103-100, which I will always swear was the greatest ACC game in history. That didn't happen until they won the semifinals, and then one day of anticipation for that big game. Of course the lasting impact was so monster, they had to expand the NCAA Tournament when they realized of the three best teams in the country, one of them wasn't going to be able to go."

Keech: "I remember Rick Brewer (Carolina's sports information director) came to the Coliseum (for the State-UCLA game) all ready to pull for State. The game had started, and he looked over and saw Frank Weedon (on State's sports information staff) going crazy over a referee's call. He said, 'Nah, I can't pull for State.' "

Ross: "Their (UCLA's) record was unimaginable, and for State to win, that was the bomb."

1957 Carolina national championship

On back-to-back nights in Kansas City, Mo., Coach Frank McGuire's North Carolina team defeated Michigan State and Kansas in triple overtime to finish an undefeated season and win the national championship.

Smallwood: "In '57, the anticipation was beyond a sports event. It was an extraordinary thing. ... What made this so big, the whole thing, is Chesley put together this television network. The NCAA wasn't on television. You couldn't get it anywhere else. We weren't used to having stuff non-stop in our living room. ...

"I always kept an FM radio on my desk, because I kept play-by-play on a lot of games off the radio. I stayed home to put out the paper. I got a call from Joe Blair (sports information director at Maryland). They couldn't get the game on television or radio in College Park. They were so excited about it, they had me put the phone down in front of my radio."

Keech: "The fact that C.D. Chesley recognized what the TV market might be, and the reaction when they won at the end."

1983 N.C. State national championship

The run by Coach Jim Valvano's survive-and-advance Wolfpack through the postseason began at the ACC Tournament in Atlanta and didn't end until Lorenzo Charles' dunk against Houston in Albuquerque gave the NCAA Tournament one of its all-time surprise champions.

Ross: "That '83 game with State and Houston was pretty big. Not to this proportion, but it was so improbable for N.C. State to be there and they were the ultimate Cinderella team. I remember watching it at the Rhinoceros Club downtown, and I got really freaked out because I had an N.C. State cup that I hadn't brought down there. I had drunk out of it at every other game. I was all worried that I needed to go home and get the cup because I was so superstitious.

"But in terms of anticipation, I don't know that it could touch this. The two storied programs. Coach K is is such an iconic coach, and to have this be his potentially last game. I know a lot of Carolina fans don't care, but it's pretty amazing what he's accomplished. For Carolina to be there to potentially ruin the party twice in four weeks, that's pretty amazing.

"Valvano was such a larger-than-life character. There were stories every day. People really got into the Cinderella story of it. They're playing against Phi Slama Jama, (Hakeem) Olajuwon and all of those guys. There was no way probably anybody outside of North Carolina thought that State would win."

Carolina Panthers in two Super Bowls

The Panthers, who reached an NFC championship game after their second season of 1996, lost to the New England Patriots 32-29 after the 2003 season and to the Denver Broncos 24-10 after the 2015 season.

Keech: "The first Super Bowl for the Panthers turned out to be a terrific game. But I don't remember that the anticipation level was as high as it was for the more recent Super Bowl trip."

Carolina Hurricanes winning the Stanley Cup

In what some might believe the most improbable of any sports championship in the state's history, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated Edmonton to win the NHL's Stanley Cup in 2006, beating the Oilers in Game 7 in Raleigh. After less than a decade, North Carolina owned a championship in a sport rooted in the northeast and Canada.

Keech: "The Hurricanes' Stanley Cup was probably somewhat underrated. When you look at all the bumper stickers with a Hurricanes logo, I thought, 'Well, that was mostly a Raleigh thing.' But around here, seeing all of those bumper stickers indicates that there was right much interest in the event."

Other events

The journalist also tipped their caps to other events:

• The 1942 Rose Bowl: The game, matching Duke and Oregon State, was moved to Durham, after Pearl Harbor had been attacked in December 1941. In addition, the Rose Bowl after the 1938 season, when Southern Cal defeated Duke 7-3 after Wallace Wade's team had been unbeaten and unscored-upon during the regular season, drew a mention, as did a Texas-North Carolina football game to open the 1948 season in Chapel Hill during the Charlie Justice era and a trip by N.C. State's 1967 team, undefeated at the time, to Penn State.

• The 1982 ACC Tournament final: Carolina's 47-45 win over Virginia prompted the introduction of the shot clock and three-point line in college basketball.

• The 1999 U.S. Open: Pinehurst No. 2's renaissance culminated in not only a national championship golf tournament being brought to the state, but one remembered for Payne Stewart's putt on the 72nd hole that beat Phil Mickelson. The 1951 Ryder Cup at Pinehurst also earns an honorable mention.

Duke-Carolina at the Final Four

And here's what they have to say about Saturday night:

Smallwood: "If either one of them wins and then stinks up the place in the championship game, it will greatly reduce it. If they win this game and the championship, then it becomes a story of some magnitude. Carolina can write the biggest story because of their rise. For Duke, it'll be more about (Krzyzewski) than Duke."

Keech: "If they play another game like their first two (wins by Duke of 20 points and Carolina by 13), I think that will be a bragging rights thing and not much more."

Rawlings: "These are not the best Duke and Carolina teams of the last 40 years. These are not the best Duke and Carolina players of the last 40 years.

"In terms of anticipation, it's at the highest level. But it might be eclipsed in a year or two. It could be a dud, or it could ride on somebody getting hurt or some bizarre thing that has nothing to do with what you're anticipating. It's hard to say how long it will stand up as the biggest game. There have been a lot of 'biggest games' in Carolina-Duke history. There can only be one; the others faded away for one reason or another.

"If Coach K goes out and wins the national championship in his last run, Duke will look upon it as the biggest game ever. If Carolina pulls off another upset like it did at Cameron, Carolina fans might look at it the same way. The bragging rights thing: There are always two more next year."

Ross: "Both programs made each other better during the 42 years that (Krzyzewski) was the coach. Whether it was Dean or Roy; Hubert's done a great coaching job now to get them back together. That's the thing that's so amazing about the rivalry is how good both programs have been during that time period."

Collins: "All the elements are almost too good. I do think Carolina has the psychological advantage. ... In some ways you could almost anticipate from the day that Mike Krzyzewski said, 'This is my last year.' You could almost point back to that and say, 'Well, maybe I should have seen it. He has to play Carolina in the Final Four. He has to. The story won't be completely written the way it should be written unless he plays Carolina in the Final Four.' "