Brad Davison, Wisconsin rout North Carolina in NCAA Tournament first-round game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brad Davison had scored better than 20 points in one game this season, on Dec. 9 against Rhode Island, when he tallied 23.

The senior choose a good night to have a season-best performance, scoring 29 points to help ninth-seeded Wisconsin eliminate No. 8 North Carolina 85-62 in an NCAA Tournament South Regional first-round game at Mackey Arena. The Badgers will play No. 1 seed Baylor on Sunday.

Davison, his team's third-leading scorer at 9.4 points per game and who was shooting less than 33 percent from the field, made five of his seven three-point shots and 10 of 15 overall.

As a team, Wisconsin seemed difficult for Carolina to defend, making 13 of 27 three-point attempts. But they also held Carolina to 38 percent shooting.

The Badgers (17-12) on paper didn't appear to be the most difficult No. 9 seed to face. They played in a strong Big Ten Conference, although one that lost No. 2 seed Ohio State earlier in the day, but had won just four games since January, against Penn State twice, Nebraska and Northwestern.

Armando Bacot lead Carolina with 15 points and had an impressive several minutes during the second half. But the Tar Heels, who trailed 40-24 at halftime, could never get closer than a dozen in the final 20 minutes.