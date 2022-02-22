CAA welcomes A&T, its second HBCU, for full membership

The Colonial Athletic Association is officially welcoming N.C. A&T as a new league member.
A&T, with 17 varsity teams, will join the conference, exiting the Big South Conference after one year, on July 1. A&T will join CAA Football beginning July 1, 2023.
A news conference with CAA and A&T officials is expected to take place this week in Greensboro.
The CAA has not announced how scheduling and championship field sizes will work.
“We are pleased to welcome North Carolina A&T as the newest member of the CAA,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a news release issued by the league Tuesday morning. “The Aggies fit perfectly into the framework of the conference’s vison that calls for our membership to work together to advance nationally competitive athletic programs – coupled with outstanding academic programs – that empower student-athletes as whole persons to strive at the highest level in every aspect of their lives. The CAA is excited to add a second HBCU to its membership, and going forward the Conference will continue to be focused on making decisions that ensures its membership a competitive and sustainable model.”
A&T will be the CAA's 13th member, joining College of Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hampton, Hofstra, Monmouth, UNC Wilmington, Northeastern, Stony Brook, Towson and William & Mary.
CAA Football’s membership will expand to 14 in 2023 with the addition of A&T. They join Albany, Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova and William & Mary.
“We bring a significant level of achievement as a university to this new association, which enhances our excitement about joining an athletics association with so many outstanding peers who share so much in common with our university,” A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin said in a statement. “The CAA is rich with opportunity for A&T, our outstanding student athletes, highly engaged research faculty, distinguished academic programs and accomplished alumni.
“While we will be fierce competitors on the playing field, we look forward to exploring many opportunities for mutually beneficial collaborations with our new conference colleagues.”