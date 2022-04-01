Carolina and Duke fans prep for the big game with words of support, and a dash of shade (of course)

GREENSBORO — Nimble-fingered violinist Caroline Jones will play her heart out on stage at the Tanger Center tonight and then by what should be late into the second quarter of the Duke vs. Carolina Final Four game, throw on her dark blue basketball jersey and head to Kickback Jacks.

There the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra veteran is always very, very "losing-your-voice-afterward" LOUUUUUDDDDD when the Blue Devils play — especially when it's against the Tar Heels.

"Every Duke-Carolina game is a March Madness game," Jones said. "It’s fan madness and I'm confident but I'm sure fans on both sides don't really want to be playing the other to get to the national championship."

THIS is the day. Doesn't matter which team in blue — the deep blue of the Devils versus the sky-blue of the Heels — has the better record. Fans know that it's never over until the final tick of the clock. But again, who really wants to go through the other team to get to Monday's national championship when the matchup is always intense?

Even the governor has chimed in, sort of. A double Carolina graduate, he’s rooting for both and proclaimed the state the center of the college basketball universe.

Of course, the winner plays whoever comes out ahead of the Kansas-Villanova matchup. But up next: Tobacco Road basketball. And country music star Eric Church is among those who have made it clear that nothing is finer — at least for today — than being in The House with Duke and Carolina after facing fan ire to cancel his concert for basketball seats.

Hooper Alexander and his best friend Ben have even called a cease-fire this week on trash talk — Alexander pulls for Duke — until the game is over.

Everyone has the jitters.

"The stakes, the pressure — and we’re not even the players, so imagine how they feel?" Alexander said.

A college student, Alexander is hosting a viewing party of friends who root for one or the other team, and has warned the neighbors — some of whom said thanks, but we'll be watching, too.

He'll be the one in the Duke T-shirt, shorts and socks — "And then I'll tie my Duke flag around my neck just so I look ridiculous," he said with a certain pride.

Earlier in the week, Scottie Torain was amongst the most, well, collegial about the game on social media.

"Before I get locked in on this Carolina/Duke game next weekend, can we celebrate the ACC having two teams in the final four?" the good reverend and church pastor wrote on Facebook, before adding, "Now back to our regularly scheduled program… crush Duke!!"

Both sides can agree that having two ACC teams in New Orleans also gives vindication to those talking heads on TV calling the conference weak.

UNC coach Hubert Davis is believed to be the only former player who has played in and coached his alma mater in the Final Four. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is one of the winningest coaches in the college ranks.

Now that she’s covering golf’s biggest stars as a senior PGA writer, former News & Record sports reporter and UNC graduate Helen Ross can root for her Heels. But she also maintains perspective about Coach K and his legacy and why fans aren’t always sure of the outcome.

“I hope everyone understands that both UNC and Duke made each other better during those 42 years he was the head coach,” wrote Ross, who covered a lot of those games. ”What an amazing rivalry!”

Torain also praises the quality of both programs. But you don't even have to read between the lines to get the shade while he's referencing Coach K's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, which ended in a loss to UNC.

"With Coach K retiring, us going into Cameron and killing that celebration with the victory, it's taken on an ever larger life," Torain said later in the week.

Seldom is it records or what kind of year the other team is having, he admits of who actually wins the matchups — whether regular season, during the ACC tournament, or now, in the Final Four.

"I was in the Class of '85, a Carolina fan since the days of Charlie Scott (first Black scholarship player who led the team to back-to-back championships in the late ‘60s) and this has always been the case," Torain said. "I have friends who won't even say the name of the school, we just say 'Durham.' "

One of those games was February 2020 in Chapel Hill when Duke point guard Tre Jones hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer to tie the game, forcing an overtime Duke would win.

"That took the breath out of me," Torain joked of that basket. "I don’t even know if I preached the following Sunday."

He doesn’t want basketball friends or foes over to his house for this game. Others have told him the same thing about watching it without distractions.

"I'm probably not going to be too hospitable during the game," Torain said. "I don’t need a lot of talking. I don’t need a lot of analysis. I’m just going to be watching the game."

John Kernodle III has been to the Final Four twice — in '91 and '92 with his parents, who graduated from Duke and have ties from generations back.

"Granted, it's through the lens of a 9-year-old, but it is loud and it is bright and everyone's energy is at a fever pitch and there is an intensity that is indescribable," Kernodle said.

He recalls having to use the bathroom in the last two minutes of the close of the '91 national title game when Duke played University of Nevada, Las Vegas, a team that had beaten them by 30 points in the '90 championship game.

"The last two minutes of a championship game was not the time to tell your parents you have to use the bathroom," Kernodle recalled. "You could see my dad’s face fall because he didn’t want to be mean. For the loudness and energetic mood of that stadium, he calmly said, 'We just have to wait." "

Duke won.

So Kernodle has a respect for anyone who makes it to such a big stage with all that going on around them. For both North Carolina teams making it this far.

"I will be so disappointed if we don’t get the storybook ending for Coach K," Kernodle said. "Maybe it’s because I’m a theological student, but I’m able to take the view that this may be the most epic game in college basketball history and I get to be alive for it. That's the energy I'm taking into Saturday."

But then, that rhetorical gut punch.

"I want it to be Duke," he said of winning the game and the whole tournament, "the true blue way."

Both of Jim Sands’ brothers are die-hard Duke fans.

“It took a lot for them to accept I was going to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill because I grew up a Duke fan too,” said Sands, sports reporter for RockinghamNow, the News & Record's sister paper.

But he’s, well, nervous, too.

“Unlike most Carolina folk, I still pull for the Blue Devils when they aren’t playing the Tar Heels,” Sands said. “I sure want UNC to win though.”

So much so for Margaret Underwood that, when she watches games, she is always literally on the edge of her couch. She's watched that way since she was a student at what was then Aycock Junior High nearly eight decades ago.

”I'm going to be watching every minute," she said, "yelling at the TV.”

She admits that at times, when the Heels trail Duke, she has to walk away from the TV to another room.

”But not for long,” Underwood said.

Debriefing on the phone with friends when it’s over, lose or win, can be just as tense because many of the endings are not always dictated by the first three quarters.

It is never just a game.

The church where Drew McIntyre grew up in Clemmons also had a lot of Carolina fans. The pastor was a Duke fan. Right after a matchup where Carolina won, a group of the Carolina fans in the balcony unfurled a Carolina banner that only the pastor and the choir could see.

"I think as long as we don’t take ourselves too seriously we can have fun with it," said McIntyre, who will be pulling for Duke and whichever North Carolina team that’s in the finals. "No matter who wins on Saturday night there will be good news to preach on Sunday morning and it will have nothing to do with basketball."

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.