Championship chase: A&T, UNCG basketball teams bid for leagues' top spots on final day of regular season

When

8 p.m.

How to watch

ESPNU

About the game

The Aggies, who lead the Southern Division by two losses over Central and Florida A&M, would clinch the Southern Division title and No. 1 seed for the MEAC with a victory. A&T owns the tiebreaker over the Rattlers and has two games remaining next week against winless South Carolina State. The No. 1 seed in the Southern will earn a bye into the semifinals of the MEAC tournament at 8:30 p.m. March 12 at Norfolk, Va., needing just two wins to claim the championship and the automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

About 775 spectators will be permitted, giving the Corbett Sports Center a vibe for the first time in the 2020-21 season. The game is sold out.

The A&T women (10-2, 7-1) will host Central at 2 p.m., and tickets remain at NCATAggies.com. A&T has already clinched the Southern Division’s No. 1 seed and a spot in a semifinal at 2:30 p.m. March 12 at Norfolk. Two victories there would give the Aggies the MEAC championship and an NCAA Tournament berth.

