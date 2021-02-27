 Skip to main content
Championship chase: A&T, UNCG basketball teams bid for leagues' top spots
N.C. A&T vs Florida A&M

N.C. A&T’s Blake Harris (left) drives past Florida A&M’s Jalen Speer during the men’s basketball game at N.C. A&T in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

 Bernadine Hernandez, Special to the News&Record

The N.C. A&T men’s basketball team, playing in front of several hundred fans in Greensboro, can clinch a No. 1 seed in the MEAC Tournament, and UNCG will try to win and then wait for help to claim a regular-season title in the Southern Conference. A guide to Saturday’s championship chase:

UNCG

Matchup

UNCG (12-5 Southern, 17-8 overall) at East Tennessee State (8-6, 12-10)

When

4 p.m.

How to watch

ESPN+

About the game

UNCG (.706 winning percentage) is in second place behind Furman (10-4, .714), with percentage determining the regular-season champion and No. 1 seed for the league tournament March 5-8 in Asheville. The Spartans will need to win and then hope Wofford (11-5) beats visiting Furman in a 7 p.m. tipoff (ESPN+).

 East Tennessee State beat the Spartans 71-61 in Greensboro on Jan. 2.

N.C. A&T

Matchup

N.C. Central (2-3 MEAC, 4-6 overall) at N.C. A&T (6-1, 10-10)

When

8 p.m.

How to watch

ESPNU

About the game

 The Aggies, who lead the Southern Division by two losses over Central and Florida A&M, would clinch the Southern Division title and No. 1 seed for the MEAC with a victory. A&T owns the tiebreaker over the Rattlers and has two games remaining next week against winless South Carolina State. The No. 1 seed in the Southern will earn a bye into the semifinals of the MEAC tournament at 8:30 p.m. March 12 at Norfolk, Va., needing just two wins to claim the championship and the automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

 About 775 spectators will be permitted, giving the Corbett Sports Center a vibe for the first time in the 2020-21 season. The game is sold out.

 The A&T women (10-2, 7-1) will host Central at 2 p.m., and tickets remain at NCATAggies.com. A&T has already clinched the Southern Division’s No. 1 seed and a spot in a semifinal at 2:30 p.m. March 12 at Norfolk. Two victories there would give the Aggies the MEAC championship and an NCAA Tournament berth.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal’s newsletters.

