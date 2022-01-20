Chattanooga sends UNCG to its third straight men's basketball loss

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 72-64 loss to Chattanooga on Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the Spartans lost
Chattanooga outscored UNCG 17-5 over a span of 7:49 in the second half, rallying from a 46-42 deficit to a 59-51 lead. The Spartans, losing for a third straight game, couldn't get any closer than four points in the final seven minutes.
Stars
Chattanooga
Malachi Smith: 22 points, six rebounds.
David Jean-Baptiste: 16 points, five assists.
Silvio DeSousa: 15 points, 11 rebounds.
A.J. Caldwell: 11 points (3-for-4 3FG), six rebounds.
UNCG
Keyshaun Langley: 21 points (8-for-16 FG, 4-for-10 3FG).
Kobe Langley: 10 points, four rebounds, three assists.
De'Monte Buckingham: 10 points, seven rebounds.
Notable
• During the Mocs' key stretch, UNCG missed all seven field-goal attempts, making five free throws on eight attempts, and committed three turnovers.
• Malachi Smith's three-point basket with 6:41 to play lifted the Mocs to a 50-49 lead, and they never trailed again.
• Chattanooga made 18 of its 20 free-throw attempts and held a 36-26 rebounding advantage.
• Samford, UNCG's next opponent, lost 99-80 at VMI on Thursday night. The Bulldogs (1-5 Southern, 11-7 overall) have also dropped three straight games and four out of five since winning at Mississippi on Dec. 21.
Records
Chattanooga: 5-1 Southern Conference, 15-4 overall.
UNCG: 2-4, 10-8.
Up next
Chattanooga: At VMI, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
UNCG: Samford, 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).