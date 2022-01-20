Chattanooga sends UNCG to its third straight men's basketball loss

• During the Mocs' key stretch, UNCG missed all seven field-goal attempts, making five free throws on eight attempts, and committed three turnovers.

• Malachi Smith's three-point basket with 6:41 to play lifted the Mocs to a 50-49 lead, and they never trailed again.

• Chattanooga made 18 of its 20 free-throw attempts and held a 36-26 rebounding advantage.

• Samford, UNCG's next opponent, lost 99-80 at VMI on Thursday night. The Bulldogs (1-5 Southern, 11-7 overall) have also dropped three straight games and four out of five since winning at Mississippi on Dec. 21.

Records

Chattanooga: 5-1 Southern Conference, 15-4 overall.

UNCG: 2-4, 10-8.

Up next

Chattanooga: At VMI, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

UNCG: Samford, 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).