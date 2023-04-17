At least four Atlantic Coast Conference women's golf teams are awaiting their future in the postseason after this weekend's tournament.

The NCAA regionals are scheduled for May 8-10 with bids announced Wednesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. on Golf Channel.

Four ACC teams are ranked in the most recent Golfstat Top 25 rankings as of April 11, including No. 24 Clemson, which won the title on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club. Also ranked are No. 2 Wake Forest, No. 11 Florida State and No. 22 Virginia.

In the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings which were released on April 13, Wake Forest is No. 1, Florida State is 10th and Virginia is 22nd.

Thanks to a good start, the third-seeded Tigers won their first-ever ACC title, beating fourth-seeded Virginia 3-1-1. Clemson led four of the five matches through the front nine, and despite losing the opening match, held on to leads in three matches to seal the title and an automatic bid into the NCAA regionals.

Clemson sophomore Melena Barrientos clinched her match with Virginia’s Celese Valinho, 3 & 2, with birdies at 13 and 16. The Tigers secured the championship with back-to-back wins from Chloe Holder and Isabella Rawl. Holder held a 5-up lead going to the back nine and sealed her match with a birdie on No. 15 to win 4 & 3. Rawl, a freshman who led throughout her entire match, withstood a late rally from Virginia’s Megan Propeck, for a 1-up win.

Virginia collected its only point when individual champion Amanda Sambach earned a come-from-behind win over Clemson’s Annabelle Pancake, 2 & 1. Sambach was facing a 2-down deficit after eight holes, but rallied to win three of the final four holes.

The Cavaliers reached the championship match by beating the Demon Deacons, 3-2, on Saturday.

"Today was not the outcome we wanted, but we played well and fought until the end," Wake Forest golf coach Kim Lewellen said. "The putts just didn’t go our way. We had so many fans out here cheering us on, and we really appreciate all the support. We have a lot left and are looking forward to Regionals and NCAA Championships to finish out the year the right way. We’re going to get back home and get some rest then get back to work next week."

The regionals are scheduled for May 8-10 at six different locations. The top four teams and top two individuals on non-advancing teams at each regional will advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club.