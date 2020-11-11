Coaches project UNCG to finish 5th in SoCon women's basketball

UNCG is picked to finish fifth in Southern Conference women's basketball in voting by the league's coaches.

The Spartans, coming off a season in which they went 23-9 overall and 10-4 in the conference to share the regular-season title with Samford and Chattanooga, received 30 total points and one first-place vote. Mercer, Chattanooga, Samford and Furman were picked to finish ahead of UNCG this season by the coaches.