Coaches project UNCG to finish 5th in SoCon women's basketball
Coaches project UNCG to finish 5th in SoCon women's basketball

UNCG Samford Boyd.jpg (copy)

UNCG's Aja Boyd (right) is projected as an All-Southern Conference selection by the league's coaches after averaging 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season as a junior.

 Carlos Morales/UNCG athletics

UNCG is picked to finish fifth in Southern Conference women's basketball in voting by the league's coaches.

The Spartans, coming off a season in which they went 23-9 overall and 10-4 in the conference to share the regular-season title with Samford and Chattanooga, received 30 total points and one first-place vote. Mercer, Chattanooga, Samford and Furman were picked to finish ahead of UNCG this season by the coaches.

Senior wing Aja Boyd was the only Spartan projected as an all-conference selection by the coaches. Boyd averaged 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds last season and ranked third in the SoCon in blocks, with 40.

The predicted finishing order and All-Southern Conference teams:

Coaches' poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Mercer (5) 45

2. Chattanooga (1) 39

3. Samford 33

4. Furman (1) 31

5. UNCG (1) 30

6. Wofford 24

7. East Tennessee State 15

8. Western Carolina 7

All-Southern Conference

Shannon Titus, Sr., G/F, Mercer (Player of the Year)

Natalie Armstrong, Sr., F, Samford

Aja Boyd, R-Sr., F/G, UNCG

Bria Dial, Sr., G, Chattanooga

Jaron Dougherty, Jr., F, Mercer

Tierra Hodges, R-Sr., G/F, Furman

Lauren LaPlant, R-Sr., G, Western Carolina

Jamari McDavid, Sr., F, Wofford

E’Lease Stafford, Jr., G/F, East Tennessee State

Eboni Williams, Jr., F, Chattanooga

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

