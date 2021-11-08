College basketball 2021-22: What you need to know

Tuesday is the opening day of the college basketball season. What you need to know:
Big Four
The season openers for the state's ACC men's teams:
• Duke: Kentucky, Madison Square Garden, New York, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN, ESPN3).
• North Carolina: Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).
• N.C. State: Bucknell, 8 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).
• Wake Forest: William & Mary, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ACCNX).
The season openers for the state's ACC women's teams:
• Duke: Winthrop, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX).
• North Carolina: A&T, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX).
• N.C. State: South Carolina, 5 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN, ESPN3). The Gamecocks are the No. 1-ranked team to open the season, and senior Elissa Cunane of Summerfield and the Wolfpack are No. 5.
• Wake Forest: At Mercer, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).
Other openers
• UNCG women: UNC-Asheville, 11 a.m. Tuesday (ESPN+), Fleming Gym. Spartans coach Trina Patterson welcomes back leading scorers CeCe Crudup and Khalis Cain. UNCG is predicted to finish fifth in the eight-team league.
• A&T women: At North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX). Coach Tarrell Robinson, just 17 wins short of becoming the program's all-time leader, returns Chanin Scott, who is projected to earn second-team All-Big South in the Aggies' first season in the league. A&T, which finished first in four of the last six MEAC regular seasons, is picked to finish fourth.
• Guilford men: The Quakers will open their season at N.C. Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Quakers will play at UNC-Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday (FloHoops), will play at Greensboro at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and will play their first home game at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 against Virginia Wesleyan.
• Guilford women: Guilford will play at Pfeiffer on Nov. 15 to open the season and will meet Greensboro at 2 p.n. Nov. 20 in the home opener.
• Greensboro men: The Pride began its season with an 86-72 loss at Hampden-Sydney on Friday and then lost 58-55 at Regent on Saturday. A game against Randolph at 7 p.m. Wednesday will be the Hanes Gymnasium opener.
• Greensboro women: Greensboro routed Regent 100-45 on Saturday to open the season and will visit Ferrum on Thursday night. Regent's visit to Greensboro at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 will be the Pride's home opener.
• High Point women and men: High Point, which opened the Qubein Center last week, will play a women's and men's doubleheader on Tuesday for the first regular-season games in the facility. Elon's women will play High Point at 5 p.m. (ESPN+), and the Division III Shenandoah men meet the Panthers at 8 p.m. (ESPN+).
Notable
• Duke is predicted to finish first in the ACC men's regular season, with Carolina third, State ninth and Wake Forest 13th.
• State is the preseason pick to finish first in the ACC women's regular season, with Carolina seventh, Duke eighth and Wake Forest 12th.
• Gonzaga, the 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up to Baylor, is ranked No. 1 to start the men's season, followed by UCLA and Kansas. The ACC's Duke is ranked ninth, with North Carolina No. 19, Florida State No. 20 and Virginia No. 25.
• Greenville, S.C., will host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament men's games this season, and the Final Four will be in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.
• South Carolina opens as the top-ranked team in the AP women's top 25, followed by Connecticut and Stanford. Besides No. 5 State, the ACC's Louisville is No. 6, Florida State is No. 16, Georgia Tech is No. 17, and Virginia Tech is No. 24.
• The ACC women's basketball tournament will be played at the Greensboro Coliseum March 2-6. The Coliseum will host the tournament for the 22nd time in 23 years.
• The Coliseum also will host a four-team NCAA Tournament regional in March, with the sport's Final Four April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.