College basketball 2021-22: What you need to know
NC State Louisville ACC Women's Basketball (copy)

N.C. State's Elissa Cunane, left, and Raina Perez are the Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament in Greensboro in March.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Tuesday is the opening day of the college basketball season. What you need to know:

Big Four

The season openers for the state's ACC men's teams:

 Duke: Kentucky, Madison Square Garden, New York, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN, ESPN3).

 North Carolina: Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).

 N.C. State: Bucknell, 8 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).

 Wake Forest: William & Mary, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ACCNX).

The season openers for the state's ACC women's teams:

 Duke: Winthrop, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX).

 North Carolina: A&T, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX).

 N.C. State: South Carolina, 5 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN, ESPN3). The Gamecocks are the No. 1-ranked team to open the season, and senior Elissa Cunane of Summerfield and the Wolfpack are No. 5.

 Wake Forest: At Mercer, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).

Other openers

 UNCG women: UNC-Asheville, 11 a.m. Tuesday (ESPN+), Fleming Gym. Spartans coach Trina Patterson welcomes back leading scorers CeCe Crudup and Khalis Cain. UNCG is predicted to finish fifth in the eight-team league.

 A&T women: At North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX). Coach Tarrell Robinson, just 17 wins short of becoming the program's all-time leader, returns Chanin Scott, who is projected to earn second-team All-Big South in the Aggies' first season in the league. A&T, which finished first in four of the last six MEAC regular seasons, is picked to finish fourth.

 Guilford men: The Quakers will open their season at N.C. Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Quakers will play at UNC-Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday (FloHoops), will play at Greensboro at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and will play their first home game at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 against Virginia Wesleyan.

 Guilford women: Guilford will play at Pfeiffer on Nov. 15 to open the season and will meet Greensboro at 2 p.n. Nov. 20 in the home opener.

 Greensboro men: The Pride began its season with an 86-72 loss at Hampden-Sydney on Friday and then lost 58-55 at Regent on Saturday. A game against Randolph at 7 p.m. Wednesday will be the Hanes Gymnasium opener.

 Greensboro women: Greensboro routed Regent 100-45 on Saturday to open the season and will visit Ferrum on Thursday night. Regent's visit to Greensboro at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 will be the Pride's home opener.

 High Point women and men: High Point, which opened the Qubein Center last week, will play a women's and men's doubleheader on Tuesday for the first regular-season games in the facility. Elon's women will play High Point at 5 p.m. (ESPN+), and the Division III Shenandoah men meet the Panthers at 8 p.m. (ESPN+).

Notable

Duke is predicted to finish first in the ACC men's regular season, with Carolina third, State ninth and Wake Forest 13th.

 State is the preseason pick to finish first in the ACC women's regular season, with Carolina seventh, Duke eighth and Wake Forest 12th.

 Gonzaga, the 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up to Baylor, is ranked No. 1 to start the men's season, followed by UCLA and Kansas. The ACC's Duke is ranked ninth, with North Carolina No. 19, Florida State No. 20 and Virginia No. 25.

 Greenville, S.C., will host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament men's games this season, and the Final Four will be in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.

 South Carolina opens as the top-ranked team in the AP women's top 25, followed by Connecticut and Stanford. Besides No. 5 State, the ACC's Louisville is No. 6, Florida State is No. 16, Georgia Tech is No. 17, and Virginia Tech is No. 24.

 The ACC women's basketball tournament will be played at the Greensboro Coliseum March 2-6. The Coliseum will host the tournament for the 22nd time in 23 years.

 The Coliseum also will host a four-team NCAA Tournament regional in March, with the sport's Final Four April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

