College basketball 2021-22: What you need to know

Other openers

• UNCG women: UNC-Asheville, 11 a.m. Tuesday (ESPN+), Fleming Gym. Spartans coach Trina Patterson welcomes back leading scorers CeCe Crudup and Khalis Cain. UNCG is predicted to finish fifth in the eight-team league.

• A&T women: At North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (ACCNX). Coach Tarrell Robinson, just 17 wins short of becoming the program's all-time leader, returns Chanin Scott, who is projected to earn second-team All-Big South in the Aggies' first season in the league. A&T, which finished first in four of the last six MEAC regular seasons, is picked to finish fourth.

• Guilford men: The Quakers will open their season at N.C. Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Quakers will play at UNC-Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday (FloHoops), will play at Greensboro at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and will play their first home game at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 against Virginia Wesleyan.

• Guilford women: Guilford will play at Pfeiffer on Nov. 15 to open the season and will meet Greensboro at 2 p.n. Nov. 20 in the home opener.