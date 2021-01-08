 Skip to main content
College basketball: Mercer at UNCG
College basketball: Mercer at UNCG

A preview of the Mercer-UNCG men's basketball game:

Who

Mercer (0-2 Southern, 7-3 overall) at UNCG (1-1, 6-4)

When

2 p.m. Saturday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

How to watch

ESPN+

What to watch for

UNCG is coming off an 84-75 victory at Wofford and has won five of its last six games. Senior G Isaiah Miller (18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals) is going to do what he does to lead the Spartans, but it's what his teammates have done lately that has sparked the turnaround for coach Wes Miller's team. Sophomore G Keyshaun Langley and junior F Angelo Allegri are playing with confidence and hitting 3-point shots, Mohammed Abdulsalam is being physical inside and the defense from everyone has been more consistent from possession to possession. Mercer wants to play fast (81.6 points) and launch 3s (38 percent on 246 attempts). Senior G Ross Cummings (16.6 points, 46 percent 3-point shooting) leads the Bears, and 6-foot-9, 250-pound South Carolina transfer Felipe Haase (12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds) provides an inside presence. Five Mercer players are averaging double-figure scoring, so this will be another test for UNCG defensively.  

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

