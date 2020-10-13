College basketball practice previews: UNCG men

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.
UNCG men
First practice date
3 p.m. Monday
2019-20 record
13-5 Southern (third), 23-9 overall
Key losses
C James Dickey (8.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 53 blocks; third-team All-Southern Conference)
F Kyrin Galloway (8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 45 blocks)
G Malik Massey (5.7 points, 72 assists)
Key returnees
G Kaleb Hunter (10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds)
G Keyshaun Langley (6.6 points, 60 assists; Southern Conference coaches’ co-Freshman of the Year)
G Isaiah Miller (17.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 89 steals; Southern Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year)
Key additions
C Hayden Koval (Central Arkansas transfer, 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds)
G-F A.J. McGinnis (22 points, 53% 3-point shooting last season at Branson, Mo., Link Year Prep)
About the preseason
Isaiah Miller’s decision to withdraw his name from the NBA draft was the best news Coach Wes Miller could’ve received in the offseason. The senior guard should team with junior Kaleb Hunter and sophomore Keyshaun Langley (Southwest Guilford) to give the Spartans multiple threats on the perimeter. But how will UNCG replace the inside presence and defense of James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway? The answer probably starts with 7-foot transfer Hayden Koval, who averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in three seasons at Central Arkansas and also hit 104 three-pointers.
