College basketball practice previews: UNCG men

Isaiah Miller’s decision to withdraw his name from the NBA draft was the best news Coach Wes Miller could’ve received in the offseason. The senior guard should team with junior Kaleb Hunter and sophomore Keyshaun Langley (Southwest Guilford) to give the Spartans multiple threats on the perimeter. But how will UNCG replace the inside presence and defense of James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway? The answer probably starts with 7-foot transfer Hayden Koval, who averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in three seasons at Central Arkansas and also hit 104 three-pointers.