College basketball practice previews: UNCG men
uncg logo (copy)

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.

UNCG men

First practice date

3 p.m. Monday

2019-20 record

13-5 Southern (third), 23-9 overall

Key losses

C James Dickey (8.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 53 blocks; third-team All-Southern Conference)

F Kyrin Galloway (8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 45 blocks)

G Malik Massey (5.7 points, 72 assists)

Key returnees

G Kaleb Hunter (10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds)

G Keyshaun Langley (6.6 points, 60 assists; Southern Conference coaches’ co-Freshman of the Year)

G Isaiah Miller (17.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 89 steals; Southern Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year)

Key additions

C Hayden Koval (Central Arkansas transfer, 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds)

G-F A.J. McGinnis (22 points, 53% 3-point shooting last season at Branson, Mo., Link Year Prep)

About the preseason

Isaiah Miller’s decision to withdraw his name from the NBA draft was the best news Coach Wes Miller could’ve received in the offseason. The senior guard should team with junior Kaleb Hunter and sophomore Keyshaun Langley (Southwest Guilford) to give the Spartans multiple threats on the perimeter. But how will UNCG replace the inside presence and defense of James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway? The answer probably starts with 7-foot transfer Hayden Koval, who averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in three seasons at Central Arkansas and also hit 104 three-pointers.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

NCAA DIVISION I BASKETBALL CALENDAR

Oct. 14: First date that Division I men's and women's teams can practice. Teams have 42 days to hold up to 30 practices. Players can work out maximums of 20 hours per week and four hours in a way with one day off.

Nov. 25: Start date for Division I men's and women's seasons. Schedules have not been announced. Teams can play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event,; or 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

March 14, 2021: Selections for NCAA men's tournament.

March 15: Selections for NCAA women's tournament.

March 16: First Four games in NCAA men's tournament.

March 19: First-round games in NCAA women's tournament.

March 19-21: Raleigh will host first- and second-round games in NCAA men's tournament.

April 4: Women's national championship game at San Antonio.

April 5: Men's national championship game at Indianapolis.

Breaking News