College basketball practice previews: UNCG women
uncg logo (copy)

One in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.

UNCG women

2019-20 record

10-4 Southern Conference (tied for first), 23-9 overall

About the preseason

Practice is on hold because of a COVID-19 "cluster" within the program that UNCG announced today. The Spartans are coming off a season in which they shared the Southern Conference regular-season title, Nadine Soliman was named the conference’s player of the year, and Trina Patterson was coach of the year. That’s a tough act to follow, especially with Soliman, second-team All-SoCon wing Te’Ja Twitty and fourth-leading scorer Alexus Willey all graduated. Senior F-G Aja Boyd (11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 40 blocks), senior G Tori Powell (3.5 points) and senior G Cece Crudup (5.5 points) are the only UNCG players with starting experience. They’ll have to expand their roles, and Patterson must find them some help once practice can begin.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

NCAA DIVISION I BASKETBALL CALENDAR

Oct. 14: First date that Division I men's and women's teams can practice. Teams have 42 days to hold up to 30 practices. Players can work out maximums of 20 hours per week and four hours in a way with one day off.

Nov. 25: Start date for Division I men's and women's seasons. Schedules have not been announced. Teams can play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event,; or 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

March 14, 2021: Selections for NCAA men's tournament.

March 15: Selections for NCAA women's tournament.

March 16: First Four games in NCAA men's tournament.

March 19: First-round games in NCAA women's tournament.

March 19-21: Raleigh will host first- and second-round games in NCAA men's tournament.

April 4: Women's national championship game at San Antonio.

April 5: Men's national championship game at Indianapolis.

