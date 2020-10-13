College basketball practice previews: UNCG women

UNCG women

Practice is on hold because of a COVID-19 "cluster" within the program that UNCG announced today. The Spartans are coming off a season in which they shared the Southern Conference regular-season title, Nadine Soliman was named the conference’s player of the year, and Trina Patterson was coach of the year. That’s a tough act to follow, especially with Soliman, second-team All-SoCon wing Te’Ja Twitty and fourth-leading scorer Alexus Willey all graduated. Senior F-G Aja Boyd (11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 40 blocks), senior G Tori Powell (3.5 points) and senior G Cece Crudup (5.5 points) are the only UNCG players with starting experience. They’ll have to expand their roles, and Patterson must find them some help once practice can begin.