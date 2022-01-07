College basketball preview: UNCG, A&T men go on road

An update on college basketball in Guilford County this weekend.
UNCG men
What
At VMI
When
1 p.m. Saturday
How to watch
ESPN+
Records
UNCG: 0-1 Southern, 8-5 overall.
VMI: 2-1, 9-6.
N.C. A&T men
What
At Radford
When
4:30 p.m. Saturday
How to watch
ESPN+
Records
A&T: 1-0 Big South, 6-9 overall.
Radford: 1-0, 5-8.
Elsewhere
Women
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2
Meredith at Greensboro, 2
Postponed
N.C. A&T women at home vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.
UNCG women at Wofford, Saturday.
Guilford men at Randolph-Macon, Saturday.
High Point men at Longwood, Saturday.
High Point women at USC Upstate, Saturday.
Greensboro men at home vs. Maryville, Sunday.