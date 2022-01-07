 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College basketball preview: UNCG, A&T men go on road
top story

College basketball preview: UNCG, A&T men go on road

aggies uncg logo 121420 web

An update on college basketball in Guilford County this weekend.

UNCG men

What

At VMI

When

1 p.m. Saturday

How to watch

ESPN+

Records

UNCG: 0-1 Southern, 8-5 overall.

VMI: 2-1, 9-6.

N.C. A&T men

What

At Radford

When

4:30 p.m. Saturday

How to watch

ESPN+

Records

A&T: 1-0 Big South, 6-9 overall.

Radford: 1-0, 5-8.

Elsewhere

Women

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2

Meredith at Greensboro, 2

Postponed

N.C. A&T women at home vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.

UNCG women at Wofford, Saturday.

Guilford men at Randolph-Macon, Saturday.

High Point men at Longwood, Saturday.

High Point women at USC Upstate, Saturday.

Greensboro men at home vs. Maryville, Sunday.

