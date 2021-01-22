 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College basketball: UNCG at Chattanooga
0 comments

College basketball: UNCG at Chattanooga

{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

A preview of the UNCG-Chattanooga men's basketball game:

Who

UNCG (4-2 Southern Conference, 9-5 overall) at Chattanooga (3-4, 12-4)

When

Noon Saturday

Where

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tenn.

How to watch

ESPN+

What to watch for

This is a game UNCG needs to win if the Spartans want to stay no more than a game behind Wofford (5-1), Furman (4-1) and ETSU (4-1) in the SoCon standings. They've already lost to Wofford and ETSU at home, but did beat Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C. The road has actually been a very friendly place this season for UNCG, which has won its last five away from the Greensboro Coliseum. The Spartans will have to run Chattanooga off the 3-point line, where the Mocs shoot 37 percent. The good news for UNCG is that Chattanooga hasn't been great defensively. The Mocs are allowing opponents to shoot 47 percent from the field and are being outrebounded, so working inside with Mohammed Abdulsalam and Hayden Koval. Chattanooga has five scorers averaging at least 9.0 points, led by G David Jean-Baptiste (18.3 ppg) and G-F Malachi Smith (16.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News