College basketball: UNCG at Chattanooga

This is a game UNCG needs to win if the Spartans want to stay no more than a game behind Wofford (5-1), Furman (4-1) and ETSU (4-1) in the SoCon standings. They've already lost to Wofford and ETSU at home, but did beat Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C. The road has actually been a very friendly place this season for UNCG, which has won its last five away from the Greensboro Coliseum. The Spartans will have to run Chattanooga off the 3-point line, where the Mocs shoot 37 percent. The good news for UNCG is that Chattanooga hasn't been great defensively. The Mocs are allowing opponents to shoot 47 percent from the field and are being outrebounded, so working inside with Mohammed Abdulsalam and Hayden Koval. Chattanooga has five scorers averaging at least 9.0 points, led by G David Jean-Baptiste (18.3 ppg) and G-F Malachi Smith (16.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg).