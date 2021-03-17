This is not your father’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament or anybody else’s for that matter. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen to that.

“Fifteen or 20 years down the road from now, the teams that made it to this tournament, the teams that made it through this year, it’s going to be like a badge of honor,” says Coach Dustin Kerns, whose Appalachian State Mountaineers are playing in the tournament for the first time since 2000.

Barely a year after sports were shut down in the United States, the NCAA’s marquee event gets under way Thursday night in Indiana inside what the association has described as “a controlled environment.” Don’t call it a “bubble”; that was the NBA playoffs in Florida.

Sixty-eight teams are staying in four hotels: the JW Marriott, Hyatt Regency Indianapolis, Indianapolis Marriott Downtown and The Westin Indianapolis. Every member of each team’s 34-person travel party has an individual room, but they can move about designated areas of the hotel as long as they are masked and socially distanced. Meals are brought to their rooms.

There were a few gripes about the food from coaches and players on social media, but UNCG coach Wes Miller says, “We have nothing to complain about. It’s been first-class.”

Other than a small number of hospitality workers who will have minimal contact with the team parties, everyone will be what the NCAA considers a Tier 1 individual, which means they are tested daily for the coronavirus, including the bus drivers who transport the teams to and from their arenas — on three buses instead of the usual one. Tier 1 individuals had to have seven consecutive days of negative COVID-19 tests before they could travel to Indianapolis, and they had to quarantine in their rooms for 24 hours once they arrived. Everyone in a team’s travel party is also wearing a tracking device so that contact tracing can be done in the event of a positive test.

“It’s organized, and whatever terminology you use it’s an environment where we’re secluded from the outside world,” says Miller, who has UNCG in the tournament for the second time as a coach and also participated as a player for North Carolina. “We haven’t interacted with anybody outside of our team or maybe some coaches or players from other teams you pass in the hallways with masks on.”

UNCG and Appalachian State arrived Saturday after both teams won their respective conference tournaments March 8. Their travel parties, limited to 34 members instead of the usual 75, arrived socially distanced and wearing masks and goggles on chartered flights that did not include any food or beverages.

“Normally you get on that charter flight and it’s the band, it’s the cheerleaders and it’s fans and every seat’s full,” Kerns adds. “But in the past you had your own hotel, so you didn’t really see anybody. It’s kind of cool to bump into other people here.”

The Spartans and Mountaineers watched the NCAA Tournament Selection Show from meeting rooms in the 566,000-square-foot Indiana Convention Center, which is within sight of the Final Four venue, Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I missed Selection Sunday with your fans and people in the arena going crazy,” Kerns says. “I did miss that. We’ll get back to that, and this is just part of it. We’ll never forget that we were able to watch it together in Indianapolis.”

Other venues where games will be played in Indianapolis are Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse of “Hoosiers” fame; Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where the NBA’s Pacers play; and Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Some games also will be played in Bloomington at Indiana’s Assembly Hall and in West Lafayette at Purdue’s Mackey Arena.

Appalachian State will face Norfolk State at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in a First Four game at Assembly Hall, and UNCG will take on Florida State at 12:40 p.m. Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

To get to those games, the Spartans, the Mountaineers and the rest of the field had to pick up the pieces from a 2019-20 season that was never completed and get through a year of testing, quarantining, studying, traveling and playing.

“Is it unique?” Miller asks. “Yes. Is it mentally draining? A little bit over time, especially on the young people.”

“A lot of people don’t know the half of it,” Kerns says. “It’s been a lot.”

Appalachian State’s coach adds, “You lose some team chemistry at times.” So, Kerns had his team come down to its meeting room at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday morning. But not for a meeting.

“I told them, ‘You guys just hang out with one another for a little bit,’ ” he says. “They’ve all got their own room here, which I’m sure they enjoy, but you lose that hanging out and team stuff. I didn’t really want anything from them other than just to see them and let them hang out in the meeting room. They just loved it! They hung out for like 35, 40 minutes joking around. That’s the stuff (you miss) that people don’t realize, that just being able to be yourself and be a team at times. But we’re in the middle of a pandemic and there are protocols.”

UNCG’s coaches and players got a taste of what the protocols would be like in Indianapolis when they played in a bubble at Louisville’s multi-team event Nov. 27-Dec. 2, 2020.

“It’s a lot like Louisville, but it’s a little bit different in the sense that it’s more teams here,” says Spartans sophomore guard Keyshaun Langley, a former Southwest Guilford standout whose twin brother, Kobe, is his teammate. “There are practice facilities close to the hotel, so all we have to do is walk over there, practice and come back. It’s a good transition for us because we’ve been there before.”

And when the players aren’t practicing or studying, “You get a lot of down time between practice and meals and stuff,” says Justin Forrest, a senior guard for Appalachian State. “You get to rest a little bit from a long season that all these teams have had.”

How long has this season been? Kerns said he told his team in August, when the players returned to campus, “We’ve got a choice we can make with all this stuff. You’re going to go through stuff that no one’s ever gone through. We can embrace it or waste it.’ I certainly think our guys have embraced it.”

Both UNCG and Appalachian State are embracing life in the controlled environment in Indianapolis.

“I’m probably a glass half-full type of person,” Miller says. “One thing is nobody else except for the 68 teams here are going to experience what the 2021 NCAA Tournament was like. The fact that we get to be here and people will talk about this forever and how unique it was, that’s really cool.”

UNCG’s coach says he will miss “the fanfare that surrounds not just the game but the experience” of being around fans and families. Miller’s younger brother, Walker, is in Indianapolis, too, playing for North Carolina. And they can’t get together for dinner or anything else while their teams are still playing.

“It’s weird to have friends and family coming to the game, but you’re not going to be able to see them in person other than looking up in the stands,” Wes says. “That’s definitely strange and different, but what’s been normal about the last 12 months?”

For all that coaches and players may be missing, Kerns says, “We’re all here together and we’re all playing for a national championship. It’s cool because we’re part of a tournament that’s always special, but this one is even more special because it’s unique.”

“For as different as this experience is compared to my past NCAA Tournament experiences, it’s no less special,” Miller adds. “It feels special to be here, and the energy you feel being a part of this event is at the same level it always is.”

