College football bowl projections for teams in North Carolina

Not only are bowl game dates not fully set, it's not even clear that all of the games will survive in 2020.
The Holiday Bowl has already been canceled, and other games could be in jeopardy.
But through eight weeks of this season, a look at projected bowl games and opponents involving teams from North Carolina:
Appalachian State
Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Boca Raton, Central Florida
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Boca Raton, Central Florida
CollegeFootballNews.com: LendingTree, Ohio
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: LendingTree (Mobile), Marshall
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: LendingTree (Mobile), Ala.-Birmingham
Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Myrtle Beach, Memphis
Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Myrtle Beach, Liberty
Charlotte
Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Cure (Orlando), Liberty
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Myrtle Beach, South Alabama
Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Cure (Orlando), Miami (Ohio)
North Carolina
Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Duke's Mayo, Minnesota
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Cheez-It, Oklahoma
CollegeFootballNews.com: Gator, Kentucky
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gator, South Carolina
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Cheez-It, Oklahoma
Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Gator, Auburn
Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Gator, Auburn
N.C. State
Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Gator, Kentucky
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Duke's Mayo, Nebraska
CollegeFootballNews.com: Duke's Mayo, Minnesota
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Duke's Mayo, Nebraska
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Duke's Mayo, Purdue
Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Military, Navy
Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Duke's Mayo, Indiana
Wake Forest
Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Military, Navy
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Military, Navy
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Fenway, Temple
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sun, Utah
Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Military, Navy
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
