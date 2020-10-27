 Skip to main content
College football bowl projections for teams in North Carolina
bowl projections 102820

Dazz Newsome and the North Carolina Tar Heels appear on their way to a postseason game.

 Robert Willett, (Raleigh) News & Observer via ACC Media Portal

Not only are bowl game dates not fully set, it's not even clear that all of the games will survive in 2020.

The Holiday Bowl has already been canceled, and other games could be in jeopardy.

But through eight weeks of this season, a look at projected bowl games and opponents involving teams from North Carolina:

Appalachian State

Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Boca Raton, Central Florida

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Boca Raton, Central Florida

CollegeFootballNews.com: LendingTree, Ohio

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: LendingTree (Mobile), Marshall

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: LendingTree (Mobile), Ala.-Birmingham

Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Myrtle Beach, Memphis

Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Myrtle Beach, Liberty

Charlotte

Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Cure (Orlando), Liberty

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Myrtle Beach, South Alabama

Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Cure (Orlando), Miami (Ohio)

North Carolina

Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Duke's Mayo, Minnesota

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Cheez-It, Oklahoma

CollegeFootballNews.com: Gator, Kentucky

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gator, South Carolina

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Cheez-It, Oklahoma

Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Gator, Auburn

Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Gator, Auburn

N.C. State

Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Gator, Kentucky

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Duke's Mayo, Nebraska

CollegeFootballNews.com: Duke's Mayo, Minnesota

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Duke's Mayo, Nebraska

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Duke's Mayo, Purdue

Bill Bender, SportingNews.com: Military, Navy

Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Duke's Mayo, Indiana

Wake Forest

Steven Lassan, AthlonSports.com: Military, Navy

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Military, Navy

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Fenway, Temple

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sun, Utah

Erick Smith, USAToday.com: Military, Navy

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.

