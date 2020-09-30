Colonial Athletic Association announces spring 2021 football scheduling format

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association, which includes Elon, announced its plans to play a six-game conference schedule that includes the option for schools to add up to two non-conference contests during the spring 2021 season.

The conference will use a North/South divisional format, with all six league games coming against teams within the division. The team with the best overall conference record will be the conference’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA playoffs. Should the divisional champions finish with the same record, a tiebreaking policy will determine the automatic qualifier.

Conference play is expected to begin March 6 and conclude April 17, with each team receiving an open date during the seven weeks. Schools are allowed to schedule non-conference games against other conference members. Based on NCAA guidelines, teams are allowed to begin non-conference competition as early as Jan. 23.

The makeup of the divisions and the final conference schedule have not been announced.

The NCAA board of directors recently approved a revised format for the NCAA FCS playoffs, which will feature 16 teams with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The playoffs are set to begin April 24, with a champion being crowned in Frisco, Texas, on May 14, 15 or 16.