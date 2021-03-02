COVID-19 protocols in place, teams on the way to Greensboro for ACC basketball tournaments

Once the teams leave their hotel, they will travel by bus to the Coliseum complex for practices and games. When they arrive, they will enter through Special Events Center Hall C and be tested each day for COVID-19 by SafeSite, which has handled screening at all ACC winter sports championships and tournaments. Results can be turned around in about an hour.

During the tournament, women’s and men’s teams will wear devices called SafeTags from KINEXON SafeZone to track their movements and provide data for potential contact tracing.

Two practice courts will be set up at the Special Events Center and one at The Fieldhouse, which is home to the G-League’s Greensboro Swarm. Teams also will be scheduled for practices on the main floor of the Coliseum.

Wherever practices are held, the court area and any locker rooms or other rooms that are used will be cleaned before any other team can use them.

“In the past, a team could finish and the next team could come on,” Brazeau says. “It wasn’t quite as rigid.”