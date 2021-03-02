COVID-19 protocols in place, teams on the way to Greensboro for ACC basketball tournaments

GREENSBORO — Even without the banners that usually hang from downtown lamp posts, Greensboro is still Tournament Town for the next 11 days.
The basketball teams and fans that come to the Greensboro Coliseum for the women’s and men’s ACC Tournaments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic will be welcomed with open arms. The folks greeting them will just be socially distanced and masked.
“We want the coaches, the athletes, the athletics directors and everyone associated with the event to feel like they’re coming to a venue that’s still excited to have the tournament,” says Matt Brown, the Coliseum Complex’s managing director.
The guest Greensboro doesn’t want to feel welcome is the one that crashed the men’s tournament last year: the COVID-19 virus.
The 2020 men’s ACC Tournament ended March 12 when the quarterfinals and the rest of the event were canceled because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in other sports. The decision was “quite collaborative,” says Paul Brazeau, the ACC’s senior associate commissioner for men’s basketball.
If a decision has to be made this year because of COVID-19 issues, “It would be Commissioner (Jim) Phillips and all of us,” Brazeau says. “We’d confer with the medical folks, the athletics directors, university presidents, if necessary.”
Since last year’s cancellation, everyone associated with the tournaments has been working together to put protocols in place to complete the events safely. In a basketball season that has been turned upside down by pauses for positive COVID-19 tests in many programs, that is no small task.
“This darn virus doesn’t care,” Brazeau says. “It will go into the Rose Garden at the White House or it will go to a college campus or a pro sports venue. That’s the battle. You don’t want it to happen here.”
The road to Greensboro
The journey to Greensboro began in November, when the ACC announced that it would move the 2021 men’s tournament from Capital One Arena in Washington to the Greensboro Coliseum because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As then-ACC Commissioner John Swofford, who retired in January, said: “Being home in a pandemic, there’s something to be said for that."
Since then, dozens of ACC women’s and men’s games have been postponed or canceled because of positive tests or contact tracing for the coronavirus and two women’s programs, Duke and Virginia, opted out of the season entirely.
Could a team opt out during the tournament?
“The expectation is that everyone participates in the tournament as they always have," Brazeau says. "We haven’t gone down that path because we don’t expect that we’ll need to go down that path.”
The path the ACC has had to go down during this basketball season has been a winding road.
“Certainly the rescheduling of games has been a challenge,” says Mary McElroy, the ACC’s senior associate commissioner for women’s basketball, “but at the heart of it has been more communication. We’ve been in constant communication with our teams and making adjustments where we could to keep games being played, so that teams could hit or exceed their NCAA minimums (of 13 Division I games) and also be competitive enough to compete for the NCAA championship.”
All Division I conferences have the option this year of giving their automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament to their regular-season champion or their tournament champion. Brazeau and McElroy say those bids will go to the ACC’s tournament champions, with the women’s final Sunday and the men’s final March 13.
After Gov. Roy Cooper recently relaxed restrictions on spectators at sporting events, approximately 2,500 fans will be allowed to attend each session of this year’s tournaments. Some of those seats will go to families and friends of the players and coaches, while others will be distributed through the schools or sold to the public.
What will those spectators see? The games won’t look much different, but almost everything around them will.
Putting the pieces in place
The safety protocols, which were formulated by the conference in consultation with the chief medical officer of each university, should be familiar to most of the teams participating in this year’s ACC Tournaments. They’ve lived with them throughout the season.
“Every day has been a laboratory across the country,” Brazeau says. “We started way back in the summertime with our colleagues setting up football protocols, and we’ve been following that. We’ve talked with the people who ran the Maui tournament up in Asheville and the bubble at Mohegan Sun. We’ve talked with people from the CFP (College Football Playoff) and the conference championship football game in Charlotte. We share a lot of information because there is no road map, there is no handbook for competing during a COVID-19 pandemic.”
When teams arrive in Greensboro, they will stay at either the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons or at Grandover Resort & Conference Center. As the owner of both properties, the Koury Corporation will coordinate safety protocols where the teams are housed.
Each team will stay on its own floor of the hotel, with every member of the traveling party in his or her own room.
“They’ve set up ballrooms for the teams to eat meals,” Brown says. “They’ll have classrooms set up for the students to be able to meet their educational requirements. They have breakout areas for the teams to have recreational activities.”
Once the teams leave their hotel, they will travel by bus to the Coliseum complex for practices and games. When they arrive, they will enter through Special Events Center Hall C and be tested each day for COVID-19 by SafeSite, which has handled screening at all ACC winter sports championships and tournaments. Results can be turned around in about an hour.
During the tournament, women’s and men’s teams will wear devices called SafeTags from KINEXON SafeZone to track their movements and provide data for potential contact tracing.
Two practice courts will be set up at the Special Events Center and one at The Fieldhouse, which is home to the G-League’s Greensboro Swarm. Teams also will be scheduled for practices on the main floor of the Coliseum.
Wherever practices are held, the court area and any locker rooms or other rooms that are used will be cleaned before any other team can use them.
“In the past, a team could finish and the next team could come on,” Brazeau says. “It wasn’t quite as rigid.”
Much of the cleaning work will be done without teams or fans in the arena, “because we’ll be doing it overnight and before the doors open,” the Coliseum’s Brown says. “We have all the technical equipment, such as sprayers, and will use them and wipe down the seating areas between games and sessions as well. We’ve gotten experience doing this at our swim meets at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, so we’ve had practice already. We’ve got the right equipment and people and staffing to handle whatever number of people come, as well as the teams.”
The ACC is paying all of the additional costs, which the league declined to disclose, associated with the enhanced safety protocols at the Coliseum complex.
Not much work for volunteers
Another significant change with this year’s tournaments is a drastic reduction in the number of volunteers involved.
The women’s event typically requires about 300 volunteer shifts during tournament week, says Rob Goodman, executive director of the Greensboro Sports Foundation. Most of those shifts are during 11 a.m. games on Thursday and Friday when elementary and middle school students usually attend the tournament, although they won't this year. Other volunteer roles include helping with FanFest and Hoops4Kids.
The men’s tournament typically requires about 150 shifts, with volunteers driving parking lot shuttles, helping with FanFest and setting up Tournament Town promotional displays and signage.
The only volunteer work that will continue this year, although in a different form, is the Sports Council members who serve as the host for each participating team. Those hosts will work virtually and won't attend tournament games, but they are on call and available to deliver food or any other items that teams might need while they are in Greensboro.
Let the games begin
When spectators arrive at the Coliseum for games during the next 11 days, they will have assigned seats that are set up to ensure social distancing and they will be required to wear a face mask at all times unless they are eating or drinking. Some concession stands will be open.
“We will have a number that will be proportionate to the number of fans per session,” Brown says. “We will have concessions, and Spectra, our food and beverage managers, have strict protocols for food and beverage distribution, so the public can feel comfortable enjoying those things.”
The game setup for the teams will be similar to what anyone who was able to attend a UNCG game at the Greensboro Coliseum this season saw. Courtside tables are set back farther off the court, and everyone working the games — from clock and scoreboard operators to the public address announcer and a limited number of media members — is masked and socially distanced. Coaches and players who are not in the game will sit in individual padded folding chairs that are spaced and staggered in three or four rows in the bench area.
“It goes from the court area setup to the number of towels you have available for teams in each half,” Brazeau says. “You try to cover every detail. Your goal is perfection, but knowing we can never really attain that.”
Pursuing perfection in an imperfect time
Why is it worth pursuing perfection amidst all the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic?
For Greensboro, it’s about maintaining an already strong relationship with the ACC, which is based at Grandover Resort. The Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau has estimated the economic impact of a men’s ACC Tournament at $20 million, but that is with full attendance allowed.
Even with limited attendance, the men’s and women’s tournaments “add to our event resume and the national exposure we get from the media coverage,” says Henri Fourrier, the president of the Convention & Visitors Bureau. “You can’t put a price on all that.”
You also can’t put a price on the experience of playing in an ACC Tournament.
“There’s a really strong feeling about this men’s tournament because the tournament didn’t get completed last year,” Brazeau says. “… Players, fans, coaches talk about the ACC Tournaments for years and years in the future. If you miss your chance as a student-athlete to participate, you can’t get it back.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.