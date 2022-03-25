 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton defeats Iowa State, will face South Carolina in Greensboro Regional final

APTOPIX NCAA Creighton Iowa St Basketball

Creighton's Tatum Rembao, left, and Payton Brotzki during the second half of the Bluejays' win over Iiowa State.

 Gerry Broome, Associated Press

A recap of Creighton's 76-68 victory over Iowa State on Friday night in the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional.

Up next

Regional final, Creighton vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).

Stars

Creighton

Morgan Maly: 21 points (7-for-10 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).

Tatum Rembao: 19 points (3-for-6 3FG), four assists.

Payton Brotzki: 13 points, six rebounds.

Lauren Jensen: 10 points, eight rebounds.

Iowa State

Emily Ryan: 22 points (10-for-16 FG), eight rebounds, six assists.

Nyamer Diew: 15 points, five rebounds.

Ashley Joens: 14 points.

Lexi Donarski: 11 points.

Records

Creighton: 23-9.

Iowa State: 28-7.

