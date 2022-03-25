Creighton defeats Iowa State, will face South Carolina in Greensboro Regional final

A recap of Creighton's 76-68 victory over Iowa State on Friday night in the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Greensboro Regional.
Up next
Regional final, Creighton vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).
Stars
Creighton
Morgan Maly: 21 points (7-for-10 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).
Tatum Rembao: 19 points (3-for-6 3FG), four assists.
Payton Brotzki: 13 points, six rebounds.
Lauren Jensen: 10 points, eight rebounds.
Iowa State
Emily Ryan: 22 points (10-for-16 FG), eight rebounds, six assists.
Nyamer Diew: 15 points, five rebounds.
Ashley Joens: 14 points.
Lexi Donarski: 11 points.
Records
Creighton: 23-9.
Iowa State: 28-7.