Cunane, N.C. State cement legacy with another ACC title

She had 16 points and seven rebounds when she twisted her left ankle.

And she talked her way back into the game.

“I said, ‘Hey, I’m good; I’m ready if you need me. I’m going to stay warmed up on the bike, so I’m ready if you need me,’” Cunane said. “I trusted my team to be able to handle the game, but we saw the Louisville game where Miami was able to come back in the fourth quarter. And I think Coach Moore wanted to keep pressure on and didn’t want any drop-off. I was pretty happy to be out there for the last couple minutes.”

The truth is, State didn’t need Cunane on the floor in the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack closed the first half with a 10-0 scoring run — Cunane scored nine points in the second quarter — and extended the lead with a magnificent third quarter, outscoring Miami 19-10 and committing not a single turnover.

But there was still a murmur of uncertainty.

What if Cunane was hurt badly? What if the Wolfpack (29-3) wouldn’t have her for the NCAA Tournament? What if, what if, what if?