Cunane, N.C. State cement legacy with another ACC title

GREENSBORO — For a few tense minutes, the storybook ending looked like it might turn into a nightmare.
Elissa Cunane writhed in pain on the court of the Greensboro Coliseum, clutching at her left leg. A partisan crowd of 9,253 held its collective breath, watching the Wolfpack’s senior star limp off to the locker room with 6:32 left in the third quarter.
No. 3 N.C. State was already comfortably ahead by then, and well on its way to a 60-47 victory over upstart Miami in the ACC Women’s Tournament title game Sunday afternoon.
But the Wolfpack couldn’t really celebrate until Cunane, the 6-foot-5 center from Northern Guilford, returned. The crowd spotted her and gave her a loud standing ovation when she rejoined her teammates with 1:12 left in the third quarter.
She rode a stationary bike behind the bench, a Gatorade towel draped over her shoulders, while the Wolfpack extended its lead with a 9-0 scoring run, forcing Miami into nine consecutive missed shots.
“I just took a bad fall,” Cunane said, “but I’m good, and I’ll be back out there. I’ll get a little treatment the next couple days and be back out there getting ready (for the NCAA Tournament).”
Cunane finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes against Miami, and she won tournament MVP honors for the second straight season.
She had 16 points and seven rebounds when she twisted her left ankle.
And she talked her way back into the game.
“I said, ‘Hey, I’m good; I’m ready if you need me. I’m going to stay warmed up on the bike, so I’m ready if you need me,’” Cunane said. “I trusted my team to be able to handle the game, but we saw the Louisville game where Miami was able to come back in the fourth quarter. And I think Coach Moore wanted to keep pressure on and didn’t want any drop-off. I was pretty happy to be out there for the last couple minutes.”
The truth is, State didn’t need Cunane on the floor in the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack closed the first half with a 10-0 scoring run — Cunane scored nine points in the second quarter — and extended the lead with a magnificent third quarter, outscoring Miami 19-10 and committing not a single turnover.
But there was still a murmur of uncertainty.
What if Cunane was hurt badly? What if the Wolfpack (29-3) wouldn’t have her for the NCAA Tournament? What if, what if, what if?
“I thought about not putting her back in,” Moore said, “but part of the reason I put her back in is I wanted those 8,000 people wearing red to know she was OK. I know that sounds crazy, but I wanted to get her back out there and let her get up and down the court a couple of times, and know she’s going to be ready to go here in a couple of weeks.”
And so Cunane checked back in with 6:56 left, wearing a white brace on her left ankle. She was on the court when the final horn sounded, hugging forward Kayla Jones when the confetti cannons fired, then catching 5-foot-4 point guard Raina Perez when she leaped into Cunane’s strong arms as balloons dropped from the rafters.
This was a moment to savor: N.C. State’s third consecutive ACC Tournament championship; Cunane’s second straight MVP honor. And all of it in the big building so close to her Summerfield home.
“This is huge,” Cunane said. “It’s the reason why I came to N.C. State, why I wanted to play for Coach Moore, because I saw a potential in this program. And to be able to take it to new heights and do it with everyone on this team … N.C. State as a whole, as a program, we all won this championship. For three years it’s been pretty amazing.”
Now comes the NCAA Tournament. The Greensboro Coliseum will host a Regional, but No. 1 South Carolina will almost certainly be the host team, rather than the No. 3 Wolfpack.
“What a legacy these folks are leaving,” Moore said. “Three straight ACC Tournament titles, an outright regular-season championship. That’s not easy to do, especially in this league that is so talented. …