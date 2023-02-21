WINSTON-SALEM — Coach Dave Clawson has filled out his coaching staff at Wake Forest for next football season.

Ari Confesor, who spent the past four seasons at Air Force as the wide receivers coach, has been added to the Demon Deacons’ staff. He replaces Kevin Higgins, who will stay in the program but in another capacity.

"We are committed to putting our players in the best position to be successful and adding someone with Ari Confesor’s energy, experience and coaching ability is great for Wake Forest and our program,” Clawson said earlier this week. “Ari has a great ability to connect with his players, and I am excited to see him work with those young men and impact their lives on and off the field.”

Before his stint at Air Force, Confesor coached at his alma mater, Holy Cross, in 2018 and was the wide receivers coach and the passing game coordinator. From 2014 through 2017 he was the co-special teams coordinator at Rhode Island.

"My family and I are thrilled to be headed to Winston-Salem and join Coach Clawson, his staff, and the Wake Forest family,” Confesor said. “I know how talented and tough this league is to compete in, and I am excited to get to know our players and get to work on the field and in recruiting."

Over the course of Confesor’s four seasons at Air Force, he helped the Falcons to a 34-11 record and won three bowl championships.

Confesor is a 2004 Holy Cross graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He was a two-time All-America at wide receiver and return specialist, and served as team captain during his senior year. He’s also the school’s all-time leader with 2,352 career receiving yards.

Higgins, 67, now has the title of general manager of the football program. The highly-successful veteran coach will help Clawson with recruiting and evaluating personnel.

Higgins, who has 46 years coaching experience in high school, college and the NFL, was in the role of associate head coach and wide receivers coach the past nine seasons at Wake Forest. He will also be involved in Wake Forest’s efforts with Name, Image and Likeness.

“As I shared in our announcement a few weeks ago, Kevin Higgins is one of my earliest mentors and dearest friends in the coaching profession and he has done an incredible job developing our student-athletes on and off the field,” Clawson said. “His role on our staff will be critical to the future success of Demon Deacons football, and I look forward to seeing the impact his leadership will have on our staff and program overall as we move forward.”

Wake Forest, which went 8-5 last season and played in a bowl game for the seventh straight season, will open spring practice in March with the spring game scheduled for April 15 at 2 p.m. at Truist Field.

This will be Clawson's 10th season at Wake Forest where he's gone 59-53. The 59 wins are third most in school history behind Jim Grobe and Peahead Walker, who each had 77 wins in their careers.